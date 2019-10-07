Texas man survives lightning strike

This was no walk in the park.

This was no walk in the park.

A 27-year-old Texas man was struck by lightning Thursday in Spring, Texas, north of Houston, and good Samaritans rushed to his aid.

Alex Coreas was walking his dogs when a thunderstorm began to move into the area.

A security camera from a nearby veterinarian hospital shows a small lightning strike hit behind Coreas, who immediately fell unconscious on the sidewalk.

Several people ran to his aid to perform CPR, according to reports.

Coreas told ABC 13 Eyewitness News that doctors informed him that electricity traveled up his leg into his hip area and will require some follow up treatment. Coreas said he was reunited with his dogs, which escaped injury-free.

“I’m lucky to be alive, and I just want to go on living my life,” Coreas said to Eyewitness News. “And I have a story to tell.”