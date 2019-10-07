65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Texas man survives lightning strike

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2019 - 9:22 am
 

This was no walk in the park.

A 27-year-old Texas man was struck by lightning Thursday in Spring, Texas, north of Houston, and good Samaritans rushed to his aid.

Alex Coreas was walking his dogs when a thunderstorm began to move into the area.

A security camera from a nearby veterinarian hospital shows a small lightning strike hit behind Coreas, who immediately fell unconscious on the sidewalk.

Several people ran to his aid to perform CPR, according to reports.

Coreas told ABC 13 Eyewitness News that doctors informed him that electricity traveled up his leg into his hip area and will require some follow up treatment. Coreas said he was reunited with his dogs, which escaped injury-free.

“I’m lucky to be alive, and I just want to go on living my life,” Coreas said to Eyewitness News. “And I have a story to tell.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the Young Black Lead ...
Judge rejects Trump challenge to tax return turnover; appeal coming
By Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

A federal judge rejected President Donald Trump’s challenge to the release of eight years of his tax returns for a New York state criminal probe, saying on Monday that he could not grant such a “categorical and limitless assertion of presidential immunity.”

A June 17, 2019 file photo, shows the Supreme Court in Washington. Abortion rights, and protect ...
Major cases await Supreme Court in election-year term
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

The justices are returning to the Supreme Court bench for the start of an election year term that includes high-profile cases about abortions, protections for young immigrants and LGBT rights.

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Oct. 4, ...
2nd whistleblower may give House Dems fresh information
By Eric Tucker, Richard Lardner and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

House Democrats leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine may have fresh information to work with after a new whistleblower stepped forward with what the person’s lawyer said was firsthand knowledge of key events.

Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary-General of the Nobel Committee announces the 2019 Nobel l ...
3 share Nobel Medicine prize for learning how cells use oxygen
By Jan M. Olsen, Maria Cheng and David Keyton Associated Press

The work of two Americans and a British scientist has paved the way for new strategies to fight anemia, cancer and other diseases, the Nobel Committee of the Karolinska Institute said in awarding the prize.

In this image provided by Hawar News Agency, ANHA, a line of U.S. military vehicles travel dow ...
Trump defends pulling back US troops in northern Syria
By Bassem Mroue and Suzan Fraser The Associated Press

The move drew immediate outrage from some of the president’s closest allies in Congress, with Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham calling the decision “a disaster.”