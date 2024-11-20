58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Texas offers Trump land on US-Mexico border for potential mass deportations

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Texas state Sen. Dawn Buckingham speaks during the Save America Rally, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe ...
Texas state Sen. Dawn Buckingham speaks during the Save America Rally, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP, file)
More Stories
Amos Hochstein, center, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, and US Ambassador to Lebanon L ...
U.S. envoy: Israel-Hezbollah truce ‘within our grasp’
FILE - Mehmet Oz visits the AW Driving School & License Testing Center in Allentown, Pa., S ...
Trump chooses TV’s Dr. Oz to run Medicare and Medicaid
A young visitor runs past a ride to catch up with her family during the Knott's Taste of Boysen ...
Riders stuck in midair for over 2 hours on Knott’s Berry Farm ride
Arthur Frommer, 83, and his daughter, Pauline Frommer, 46, pose among tourists in the Wall Stre ...
Arthur Frommer, travel guide pioneer, dies at 95
By Valerie Gonzalez Associated Press
November 20, 2024 - 11:41 am
 
Updated November 20, 2024 - 11:43 am

McALLEN, Texas — Texas is offering a parcel of rural ranchland along the U.S.-Mexico border to use as a staging area for potential mass deportations under President-elect Donald Trump.

The property, which Texas originally purchased last month, is located in rural Starr County in the Rio Grande Valley. Republican Dawn Buckingham, the Texas Land Commissioner, sent a letter on Thursday to Trump extending the offer.

The land offer is the latest illustration of a sharp divide between states and local governments on whether to support or resist Trump’s plans for mass deportations of migrants living in the U.S. illegally. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council voted to become a “sanctuary” jurisdiction, limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities to carry out deportations.

Texas leaders have long backed aggressive measures on the border to curb crossings, including installing razor-wire barriers and passing a law last year that would allow law enforcement to arrest migrants who cross the border illegally.

“By offering this newly-acquired 1400-acre property to the incoming Trump Administration for the construction of a facility for the processing, detention, and coordination of what will be the largest deportation of violent criminals in our nation’s history, I stand united with President Donald Trump to ensure American families are protected,” Buckingham said in a statement.

Trump has said he plans to begin his deportation efforts on the first day of his presidency. He frequently attacked illegal immigration during his campaign, linking a record spike in unauthorized border crossings to issues ranging from drug trafficking to high housing prices.

There are an estimated 11 million people in the country illegally. Questions remain about how people would be identified and where they would be detained.

The president-elect’s transition team did not say whether they would accept Texas’ offer but sent a statement.

“On day one, President Trump will marshal every lever of power to secure the border, protect their communities, and launch the largest mass deportation operation of illegal immigrant criminals in history,” Karoline Leavitt, the transition spokeswoman for Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance, said Wednesday.

The Texas General Land Office did not respond to a request for comment on the amount paid for the land, but the commissioner stated the previous owner resisted the creation of a border wall.

A 1.5-mile (2.4 kilometer) stretch of border wall was built under Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 on that land. Buckingham said with the recent purchase, the state has created another easement for more border wall construction.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Amos Hochstein, center, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, and US Ambassador to Lebanon L ...
U.S. envoy: Israel-Hezbollah truce ‘within our grasp’
By Kareem Chehayeb, Wafaa Shurafa and Fatma Khaled The Associated Press

A United States envoy said an agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah war is “within our grasp” after talks in Lebanon on Tuesday.

FILE - Mehmet Oz visits the AW Driving School & License Testing Center in Allentown, Pa., S ...
Trump chooses TV’s Dr. Oz to run Medicare and Medicaid
By Fatima Hussein and Amanda Seitz Associated Press

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former television talk show host and heart surgeon, to head the agency that oversees health insurance programs for millions.

Arthur Frommer, 83, and his daughter, Pauline Frommer, 46, pose among tourists in the Wall Stre ...
Arthur Frommer, travel guide pioneer, dies at 95
By Beth Harpaz The Associated Press

Travel writer Arthur Frommer, who revolutionized leisure travel for ordinary Americans with his guidebook “Europe on 5 Dollars a Day,” has died. He was 95.

A social mobilizer washes up in preparation to help receive members of the community ahead of t ...
First US case of mpox variant reported in California
By Jenny Gold Los Angeles Times

The first case in the U.S. of a more severe mpox variant has been confirmed in a person who had recently traveled to East Africa and was treated in San Mateo County.

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon ...
Israeli military: Blood supplies transported into Gaza
The Associated Press

COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of humanitarian aid to Gaza, said the blood supplies entered via Kerem Shalom crossing and are expected to reach Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis in the coming days.

MORE STORIES