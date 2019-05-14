Texas officer fatally shoots woman in struggle over Taser

A Texas police officer fatally shot a woman who police said grabbed his Taser and used it against him, seconds after she seemed to say “I’m pregnant” in an altercation captured on video.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A Texas police officer shot and killed a woman who police say grabbed his Taser and used it against him, moments after she seemed to say “I’m pregnant” in an altercation captured on video.

Pamela Turner was shot around 9:40 p.m. PDT Monday at an apartment complex in Baytown, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Houston, and pronounced dead at the scene, said police Lt. Steve Dorris.

He said the officer was patrolling the complex and tried to arrest the 44-year-old African American woman because he knew she had outstanding warrants. The officer, who is Hispanic and an 11-year veteran of the department, had previous dealings with Turner, but Dorris did not provide further details about the interactions or Turner’s warrants.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, Dorris said.

Turner and the officer engaged in a struggle after he sought to arrest her. The officer opened fire after Turner grabbed his Taser and struck him in the groin with it, shocking him, Dorris said.

In the video, Turner is heard saying “You’re actually harassing me” and “I’m actually walking to my house” before falling to the ground. While on her back, she appears to struggle with the officer, saying “Why? Why?” and then “I’m pregnant.” Turner then appears to reach up towards the officer and, moments later, he fires five shots, killing her.

Dorris said they could not confirm whether she was pregnant and that an autopsy will determine that. He said the officer was not seriously hurt.

“It’s a tragic event for everybody involved,” he said. “Of course, our hearts go out to the family of the deceased as well as our officer.”

Dorris said police were aware of the video circulating on social media and that investigators want to talk to the person who took the video, because he or she was a witness to the shooting.