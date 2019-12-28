40°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Thai navy diver dies of blood infection a year after cave rescue

By Tassanee Vejpongsa The Associated Press
December 27, 2019 - 11:10 pm
 

BANGKOK — A Thai navy SEAL who was part of the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave has died of a blood infection contracted during the risky operation, the Royal Thai Navy said.

Petty Officer 1st Class Bayroot Pakbara was receiving treatment but his condition worsened after the infection spread into his blood, according to an announcement on the Thai navy SEAL’s Facebook page.

He is the second navy diver who lost his life in the high-profile operation that saw the boys and the coach extracted from deep inside the northern cave complex, where they were trapped for two weeks in June-July last year.

Lt. Cmdr. Saman Gunan died while resupplying oxygen tanks on July 6, 2018.

According to the Bangkok Post daily, Pakbara was buried Friday at the Talosai mosque in southern Satun province. Local media quoted his mother as saying her son had been in and out of the hospital since the cave rescue.

The boys and their coach entered the Tham Luang cave complex after soccer practice and were quickly trapped inside by rising floodwater. Despite a massive search, the boys spent nine nights lost in the cave before they were spotted by an expert diver. It would take another eight days before they were all safe.

A team of expert divers guided each of the boys out of the cave on special stretchers. The operation required placing oxygen canisters along the path where the divers maneuvered dark, tight and twisting passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cars travel one of the roads leading to Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/J ...
Disney characters say tourists inappropriately touched them
The Associated Press

Walt Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck each filed police reports this month claiming they were inappropriately touched by tourists.

In this photo taken from undated footage distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, ...
New Russian nuclear missile can travel 27 times the speed of sound
By Vladimir Isachenkov The Associated Press

The Avangard is launched atop a missile, but unlike a regular missile that follows a predictable path, it can make maneuvers en route to target, making it much harder to intercept.

In a Nov. 19, 1996, file photo, composer Jerry Herman displays his book "Showtune," in New York ...
‘Mame,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!’ composer Jerry Herman dies at 88
By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

Tony Award-winning composer Jerry Herman, who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as “Mame,” “Hello, Dolly!” and “La Cage aux Folles,” died Thursday. He was 88.

The Coast Guard Cutter William Hart moves toward the Na Pali Coast on the Hawaiian island of Ka ...
Remains of 6 people found after Hawaii tour helicopter crash
By Caleb Jones The Associated Press

The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter on a tour of one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed at the top of a mountain on the island of Kauai, authorities said.

(Getty Images)
Brazil investigates Christmas Eve attack over Netflix show
By David Biller and Marcelo de Sousa The Associated Press

The group’s short film, “The First Temptation of Christ,” depicts Jesus returning home on his 30th birthday and insinuates he is gay.