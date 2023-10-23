75°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

The smell of corpses sticks to your clothes: Forensics teams describe never-ending ordeal

Itsik Saban Israel Hayom
October 23, 2023 - 12:10 pm
 
Israeli soldiers stand next to the bodies of Israelis killed by Hamas militants in kibbutz Kfar ...
Israeli soldiers stand next to the bodies of Israelis killed by Hamas militants in kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza on Saturday, where many Israelis were killed and taken captive. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Despite having seen countless murder and terrorism scenes over the years, Israeli Police investigators working non-stop to identify those murdered in the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks have found themselves in uncharted territory. The sights have caused even the staunchest among them to collapse in horror and grief.

“They were exposed to scenes, horror stories, and, above all, odors that they can’t get rid of,” said a therapist assisting officers and rescuers. Nothing could have prepared them for the forensic duties they underway at the National Crime Center, and the encounters continue to haunt them, exacting a mental toll that is impossible to calculate.

“These were not ordinary bodies. They’d been horribly battered and abused, including children and entire families. The defense mechanisms that these police personnel usually have were overwhelmed,” a source who is helping officers and their families cope with the atrocities told Israel Hayom.

Fifty-seven members of the Israel Police have been killed since the beginning of the fighting in the Gaza Strip; many others were wounded or are still defined as missing. Command chains of entire units have been shattered; many lost friends and subordinates. As the fighting continues, more cries of anguish are heard at a center set up for family members desperately seeking information about their loved ones.

Dozens of police and CSI investigators are working alongside numerous volunteer physicians to identify the dead at Camp Shura, a military base in central Israel.

“They describe how the smell of the corpses continued to cling to them even after they went home,” the source said. “Things got to the point where they undressed in the stairwell in order not to enter their homes in their uniforms.”

It has been especially painful for some officers who have had to withhold information from victims’ loved ones until bodies are positively identified.

“Those places tore the police apart; they needed incredible mental fortitude,” the source said. “There were teams that accompanied the families and found themselves in terrible situations as the families demanded, understandably, to know what had become of their dear ones.”

Some officers have even seen their own friends and family among the dead.

“There was a case of a policewoman from the investigation unit who was in charge of receiving exhibits and belongings that had belonged to hundreds of casualties,” the source said. “As she worked, she identified three relatives of hers by means of things that had come into her possession.”

The mental health teams working with the police said they are concerned about the long-term effects on the organization. Counseling teams have been deployed widely in order to reach every unit and every officer who has taken part in combat situations and seen the gruesome aftermath of the terrorist attacks. They have started having meetings before police head out to certain areas, and mental health team members join them to provide real-time support.

“We begin with group talks,” the source said. “We have to give the policemen and women the strength they need to continue coping with the task and functioning at home with themselves, with their families, and later on with their units.”

Israel Hayom is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, which also owns the Review-Journal.

MOST READ
1
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
2
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
3
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
4
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
5
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet Satu ...
DeSantis says he’s arranged to send weapons, drones to Israel
By Adriana Gomez Licon The Associated Press

The office of the Florida governor and 2024 presidential candidate says it worked with groups to send privately funded weapons and ammunition for the war against Hamas.

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks at the Pentagon on Thursday, Oct. ...
US retaliates with airstrikes on Iran-linked sites in Syria
By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said.

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in ...
Biden urges Israel to get hostages out safely
By Aamer Madhani, Seung Min Kim and Colleen Long The Associated Press

President Joe Biden said he has not directly sought assurances from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel will hold off on an expected ground invasion into Gaza before hostages can be released.

More stories
Israeli rabbis work around the clock to identify dead from Hamas attack
Israeli rabbis work around the clock to identify dead from Hamas attack
VICTOR JOECKS: Israel has right, duty to destroy Hamas
VICTOR JOECKS: Israel has right, duty to destroy Hamas
Family’s sole survivor of Hamas massacre recovers beloved gift
Family’s sole survivor of Hamas massacre recovers beloved gift
In Hamas’ horrific killings, Israeli trauma over the Holocaust resurfaces
In Hamas’ horrific killings, Israeli trauma over the Holocaust resurfaces
Waiting for news, families of Israeli hostages share their stories
Waiting for news, families of Israeli hostages share their stories
‘They killed my mom and dad’: 9-year-old called police during Hamas attack
‘They killed my mom and dad’: 9-year-old called police during Hamas attack