94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

The Ten Commandments must be displayed in Louisiana classrooms under new law

Workers repaint a Ten Commandments billboard off of Interstate 71 on Election Day near Chenowet ...
Workers repaint a Ten Commandments billboard off of Interstate 71 on Election Day near Chenoweth, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Louisiana has become the first state to require that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom under a bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Workers remove a monument bearing the Ten Commandments outside West Union High School, Monday, ...
Workers remove a monument bearing the Ten Commandments outside West Union High School, Monday, June 9, 2003, in West Union, Ohio. Louisiana has become the first state to require that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom under a bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)
More Stories
Hezbollah supporters watch a speech given by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on a scre ...
Hezbollah leader warns archenemy Israel against wider war
FILE - The USS aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, also known as 'IKE', sails in the Red Sea ...
US aircraft carrier has fought Houthi attacks for months. How long can it last?
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White Ho ...
Ship attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in fatal assault sinks in Red Sea
The pro-Palestinian protest encampment at the University of Pennsylvania. (Alejandro A. Alvarez ...
Penn’s interim president orders pro-Palestinian protesters to disband ‘immediately’
By Sara Cline The Associated Press
June 19, 2024 - 1:19 pm
 
Updated June 19, 2024 - 1:27 pm

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana has become the first state to require that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom under a bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry on Wednesday.

The GOP-drafted legislation mandates that a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in “large, easily readable font” be required in all public classrooms, from kindergarten to state-funded universities. Although the bill did not receive final approval from Landry, the time for gubernatorial action — to sign or veto the bill — has lapsed.

Opponents question the law’s constitutionality, warning that lawsuits are likely to follow. Proponents say the purpose of the measure is not solely religious, but that it has historical significance. In the law’s language, the Ten Commandments are described as “foundational documents of our state and national government.”

The displays, which will be paired with a four-paragraph “context statement” describing how the Ten Commandments “were a prominent part of American public education for almost three centuries,” must be in place in classrooms by the start of 2025.

The posters would be paid for through donations. State funds will not be used to implement the mandate, based on language in the legislation.

The law also “authorizes” — but does not require — the display of the Mayflower Compact, the Declaration of Independence and the Northwest Ordinance in K-12 public schools.

Not long after the governor signed the bill into law, civil rights groups and organizations that want to keep religion out of government promised to file a lawsuit challenging it.

The law prevents students from getting an equal education and will keep children who have different beliefs from feeling safe at school, the American Civil Liberties Union, Americans United for Separation of Church and State and the Freedom from Religion Foundation said in a joint statement Wednesday afternoon.

“Even among those who may believe in some version of the Ten Commandments, the particular text that they adhere to can differ by religious denomination or tradition. The government should not be taking sides in this theological debate,” the groups said.

Similar bills requiring the Ten Commandments be displayed in classrooms have been proposed in other states including Texas, Oklahoma and Utah. However, with threats of legal battles over the constitutionality of such measures, no state besides Louisiana has had success in making the bills law.

Legal battles over the display of the Ten Commandments in classrooms are not new.

In 1980, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a similar Kentucky law was unconstitutional and violated the establishment clause of the U.S. Constitution, which says Congress can “make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” The high court found that the law had no secular purpose but rather served a plainly religious purpose.

Louisiana’s controversial law, in a state ensconced in the Bible Belt, comes during a new era of conservative leadership in the state under Landry, who replaced two-term Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in January.

The GOP also has a two-thirds supermajority in the Legislature, and Republicans hold every statewide elected position, paving the way for lawmakers to push through a conservative agenda during the legislative session that concluded earlier this month.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hezbollah supporters watch a speech given by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on a scre ...
Hezbollah leader warns archenemy Israel against wider war
By Kareem Chehayeb and Abby Sewell The Associated Press

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has new weapons and intelligence capabilities that could help it target more critical positions deeper inside Israel in case of an all-out war, the terrorist group’s leader warned on Wednesday.

The pro-Palestinian protest encampment at the University of Pennsylvania. (Alejandro A. Alvarez ...
Penn’s interim president orders pro-Palestinian protesters to disband ‘immediately’
By Alfred Lubrano, Susan Snyder, Max Marin, Jesse Bunch and Robert Moran The Philadelphia Inquirer

The interim president at the University of Pennsylvania issued a warning Friday night to pro-Palestinian protesters on campus that they must “disband their encampment immediately” because of alleged legal and university police violations.

FILE - Pro-Palestinian student protesters barricade the entrance to the student services buildi ...
Pro-Palestinian encampment cleared from Cal State LA
The Associated Press

Police cleared an entrenched pro-Palestinian encampment at California State University, Los Angeles, just days after demonstrators occupied and trashed a building.

US special envoy Amos Hochstein meets with Lebanon's caretaker prime minister in Beirut on Jan. ...
U.S. envoy in Lebanon to try and head off larger war
Alisa Odenheimer, Bloomberg News

As Amos Hochstein met with officials in Beirut, Hezbollah launched four projectiles toward Israel on Tuesday afternoon, breaking three days of relative calm.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Iowa tornado toll: 5 dead, 35 injured — VIDEO
recommend 2
With antisemitism surging in NYC, 8th graders to learn more about Holocaust
recommend 3
Hezbollah fighters shoot down an Israeli drone in Lebanon and fire rockets at an Israeli base
recommend 4
Hamas rocket attack from Gaza sets off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv
recommend 5
Hezbollah leader warns archenemy Israel against wider war
recommend 6
Yellowstone visitors hope to catch a glimpse of rare white buffalo