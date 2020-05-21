62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

‘There is nothing left’: Cyclone hits India, Bangladesh cities

By Sheikh Saaliq and Julhas Alam The Associated Press
May 21, 2020 - 4:56 am
 

NEW DELHI — Wide swathes of the coasts of India and Bangladesh were flooded and millions of people remained without power Thursday, after the most powerful cyclone to hit the region in more than decade left dozens dead and a trail of destruction.

In the Indian city of Kolkata, home to more than 14 million people, large portions of the metropolis and its suburbs were underwater, including the city’s main airport. Roads were littered with uprooted trees and lamp posts and electricity and and communication lines were down.

Cyclone Amphan also badly damaged many centuries-old buildings when it tore through the city on Wednesday.

“It feels like a dystopian Jurassic Park of sorts,” said Shuli Ghosh, who runs a cafe in Kolkata. “The roofs of many homes have flown away and the streets are waterlogged.”

When the storm made landfall on Wednesday it lashed coastal areas in both India and Bangladesh with heavy rain, a battering storm surge and sustained winds of 105 mph)and gusts up to 118 mph. It devastated coastal villages in both countries, knocking down mud houses, ripping out electricity poles and uprooting trees.

Death tallies coming in

In Bangladesh, television stations reported 13 deaths, while 72 deaths were reported in India’s West Bengal state. Officials said two people were killed in India’s Odisha state.

Hundreds of villages in Bangladesh were flooded by tidal surges and more than a million people were without electricity.

Officials in both countries said the full extent of the damage remained to be seen as communication lines to many places remained down.

India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, said authorities were working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected.

“No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected,” Modi tweeted on Thursday.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic and social-distancing measures had made mass evacuations ahead of the storm difficult. Shelters were unable to run at full capacity in many places and some people were too scared of the risk of infection to mass there.

Pandemic impact

Likewise the pandemic will have and impact on relief efforts and the recovery. The damage caused by the storm is likely to have lasting repercussions for poor families already stretched to the limit by the economic impact of the pandemic.

In India’s Odisha state, the cyclone destroyed crops of Betel, a leaf used as a wrapper for chewing areca nut or tobacco. In Bangladesh’s southwestern district of Bagerhat, more than 500 fish farms were flooded.

Debashish Shyamal, who lives in a fishing village along the coast of West Bengal took shelter with his family in a government clinic. He said the wind blew open the windows and doors and for hours they sat huddled inside, drenched by the torrential rain.

On Thursday, he woke up to dangling electricity wires, waterlogged streets and an entirely uprooted forest next to his village.

“There is nothing left,” he said.

MOST READ
1
MGM to reopen first US properties Monday
MGM to reopen first US properties Monday
2
Casino reopening clues may come in Control Board workshop Tuesday
Casino reopening clues may come in Control Board workshop Tuesday
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
4
Buffets in Las Vegas casinos might have had their day
Buffets in Las Vegas casinos might have had their day
5
3 Las Vegas Valley bars not likely to survive COVID-19
3 Las Vegas Valley bars not likely to survive COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a April 3, 2019, file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, front, and her husband, clothing designe ...
Loughlin, Giannulli to plead guilty, serve 2 months for college scam
The Associated Press

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to charges in the college admissions bribery case and serve two months in prison, according to court papers filed Thursday

A woman looks at signs at a store closed because of the COVID-19 in Niles, Ill., on Wednesday, ...
Nearly 39M jobless since pandemic shutdowns began 9 weeks ago
By Christopher Rugaber and Danica Kirka The Associated Press

More than 2.4 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week in the latest wave of layoffs from the outbreak that has triggered nationwide business shutdowns and brought the economy to its knees, the Labor Department reported.

Bison graze along a state highway near West Yellowstone, Mont., in 2014. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Visitor hurt when bison knocks her to ground at Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park officials say a visitor was injured when she was knocked to the ground after getting too close to a bison near the popular Old Faithful Geyser.

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken , left, and Doug Hurley speak during a news conference after the ...
NASA’s 1st home launch in decade 1 week away
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

NASA test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken flew to Florida from Houston aboard one of the space agency’s jets.

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks to Japanes ...
Former Green Beret, son accused of aiding escape of ex-Nissan boss
By Michael Balsamo and Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

The tale of the daring escape began on Dec. 28, 2019, when Peter Taylor arrived in Japan and met with Carlos Ghosn at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo for about an hour.

Google, Apple release app for virus exposure tracking
By Matt O’Brien The Associated Press

Apple and Google on Wednesday released long-awaited smartphone technology to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Floodwater surrounds gas pumps at Wixom Lake Gas & Launch Tuesday, May 19, 2020, along the ...
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
The Associated Press

Rapidly rising water has overtaken dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people from flooded communities in central Michigan, and the governor warned that one city could end up “under approximately 9 feet of water” Wednesday.

A man covers himself with a plastic sheet and walks in the rain ahead of Cyclone Amphan landfal ...
Millions flee as cyclone batters coasts of India, Bangladesh
By Aniruddha Ghosal and Julhas Alam The Associated Press

Cyclone Amphan, the equivalent of a category 3 hurricane, was packing sustained winds of up to 105 miles per hour with maximum gusts of 118 mph.