85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

These hikers went out into the California desert. Then they ran out of water

The moon rises, as shown through a silhouetted Joshua tree, at Joshua Tree National Park in 201 ...
The moon rises, as shown through a silhouetted Joshua tree, at Joshua Tree National Park in 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A HSC-7 helicopter lands on the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Laboon in the ...
US Navy faces its most intense combat since World War II
FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Army shows trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from the ...
US-built pier in Gaza facing latest challenge — will UN keep delivering aid
Jorge “N,” 43, died Tuesday and Lizeth “N” was injured as a result ...
Husband dies, wife critically injured after electrocuted in hot tub at Mexico resort
A bump stock is displayed in Harrisonburg, Va., on March 15, 2019. The Supreme Court has struck ...
Supreme Court strikes down ban on bump stocks, devices used in Las Vegas shooting
The Associated Press
June 15, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A couple hiking in the desert south of Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California was rescued after running out of water, authorities said.

On Sunday, the man called 911 and reported that his girlfriend was dehydrated and weak, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office posted Monday on social media.

A search and rescue helicopter crew was dispatched on June 9, when temperatures reached triple digits, to the area known as Painted Canyon and found the couple huddled in a dry creek bed, the office said.

A video posted online by the Sheriff’s Office shows the helicopter hovering above the couple lying on the desert floor, with the man trying to shield her with his body from the blazing sun and wind. The man and woman were then hoisted into the helicopter one by one.

The couple was flown to a landing zone where an aeromedical helicopter rushed the woman to a hospital “due to her severe condition,” according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit’s Rescue 9 post. The man was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, the sheriff’s office told SFGATE.

The deserts of Southern California are among the hottest areas in the state. On June 9, weather stations near the Painted Canyon area saw highs ranging from 100 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.

“Please remember as the temps increase take more water than you think you will need, have a hiking plan, and tell two people where you are going,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A HSC-7 helicopter lands on the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Laboon in the ...
US Navy faces its most intense combat since World War II
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

“It is every single day, every single watch, and some of our ships have been out here for seven-plus months doing that,” said Capt. David Wroe, the commodore overseeing the guided missile destroyers.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
She was declared dead. The funeral home found out otherwise
recommend 2
Rookie police officer killed on duty — like his dad was 18 years earlier
recommend 3
Looking for an affordable home? Forget about Hawaii
recommend 4
Feeling super hot? Cold-water immersion may save your life
recommend 5
Your airplane flight has severe turbulence. Here’s what to do
recommend 6
Woman’s death marks first fatal bear attack in California