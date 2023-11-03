They were taken by Hamas; here are the names and faces
This information was provided by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which was formed the wake of the tragic events. Their site includes various media assets that people can share and help spread the information to help bring them back .
“We formed the Hostage and Missing Families Forum Less than 24 hours after the horrific attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, in which thousands of innocent civilians were murdered and taken hostage by Hamas,” the forum writes on its website. “The forum is volunteer-based and laser-focused on bringing the hostages back home to their families, to us. The forum offers families holistic support and professional assistance and advances the ongoing efforts through all channels, locally, regionally and globally, to bring the hostages and the missing back home to their loved ones.”
It further says on its site: “We demand the safe return of all citizens who have been taken hostage by the terrorist group Hamas. We will not rest until every hostage is released and returns home safely. You can help bring them back home.”