They were taken by Hamas; here are the names and faces

People look at photographs of hostages. mostly Israeli civilians who were abducted during the Oct. 7, unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

This information was provided by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which was formed the wake of the tragic events. Their site includes various media assets that people can share and help spread the information to help bring them back .

“We formed the Hostage and Missing Families Forum Less than 24 hours after the horrific attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, in which thousands of innocent civilians were murdered and taken hostage by Hamas,” the forum writes on its website. “The forum is volunteer-based and laser-focused on bringing the hostages back home to their families, to us. The forum offers families holistic support and professional assistance and advances the ongoing efforts through all channels, locally, regionally and globally, to bring the hostages and the missing back home to their loved ones.”

It further says on its site: “We demand the safe return of all citizens who have been taken hostage by the terrorist group Hamas. We will not rest until every hostage is released and returns home safely. You can help bring them back home.”

Adar Tamir 38

Adar Yafa 85

Ahimas Tomer 20

Albag Liri 18

Alexander Edan 19

Aloni Daniel 45

Aloni Emilia 5

Angrest Matan 21

Argamani Noa 26

Ariev Karina 19

Atzili Aviv 49

Atzili Liat 49

Avigdori Noam 12

Avigdori Sharon 52

Avraham Elma 84

Baruch Uriel 35

Beinin Liat 49

Beizer Nik 19

Ben Ami Ohad 55

Ben Ami Raz 57

Benjamin Ron 53

Berger Agam 19

Berman Gali 26

Berman Ziv 26

Bibas Ariel 4

Bibas Kfir 9 month

Bibas Shiri 32

Bibas Yarden 34

Bohbot Elkana 34

Braslavski Rom 19

Brodutch Hagar 40

Brodutch Ofry 10

Brodutch Oria 4

Brodutch Yuval 8

Buchshtab Yagev 34

Buskila Esther Amit 28

Chaimi Tal 42

Chen Itai 19

Cohen Eliya

Cohen Nimrod 19

Cohen Sapir 29

Cooper Amiram 84

Dancyg Alexander 75

Danino Ori 24

David Evyatar 23

Dekel Chen Sagui 35

Dolev Yahod 35

Elgarat Itzhk 68

Eliyahu Margalit 76

Elyakim Dafna 14

Elyakim Ela 8.5

Engel Mika 18

Engel Ofir 17

Engel Ronen 54

Engel Yuval 11

Engelbert Karina 51

Eshel Roni 19

Gabay Shani 26

Garcovich Dafna 47

Gat Carmel 39

Gelerenter Itzhak 56

Gilboa Daniel 19

Gilboa-Dalal Guy 22

Goldin Oren 34

Goldstein – Almog Agam 17

Goldstein – Almog Chen 49

Goldstein – Almog Gal 11

Goldstein – Almog Tal 9

Gonen Romi 23

Goren Maya 56

Goren Shani 29

Gritzewsky Ilana 30

Gutman Tamar 27

Gvili Ran 24

Haggai Gad 73

Haim Yotam 28

Haiman Inbar 27

Hanum Yeheskel 32

Har Luis 70

Heiman Diza 81

Herkin Maxim 35

Hersh Goldberg Polin 23

Horn Eitan37

Horn Iair 45

Idan Avigail 3

Idan Tsachi 51

Illarramendi Saizar Iván 46

Illouz Guy 26

Kalderon Erez 12

Kalderon Ofer 53

Kalderon Sahar 16

Kalfon Segev 25

Kaplun Dror 68

Katz Asher Aviv 2

Katz Asher Doron 34

Katz Asher Raz 4

Katz Ravid 51

Katzir Elad 47

Katzir Hanna 77