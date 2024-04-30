62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

This immigrant won the $1.3B Powerball jackpot. He also is fighting cancer

Cheng "Charlie" Saephan holds a display check during a news conference at the Oregon Lottery he ...
Cheng "Charlie" Saephan holds a display check during a news conference at the Oregon Lottery headquarters on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Cheng "Charlie" Saephan holds a display check during a news conference at the Oregon Lottery he ...
Cheng "Charlie" Saephan holds a display check during a news conference at the Oregon Lottery headquarters on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
More Stories
A female bison and calf are seen near the Yellowstone River in Wyoming's Hayden Valley, on Wedn ...
Tourist kicks a bison at national park. The bison then fought back
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh, Saudi ...
Hamas needs to quickly make decision on Israel truce offer, Blinken says
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles gets choked up as she speaks at a press conference regarding a shootin ...
4 officers killed, 4 wounded in North Carolina shooting
Columbia University faculty and staff gather on the campus in solidarity with student protester ...
Columbia University begins suspending Gaza war protesters
By Claire Rush The Associated Press
April 30, 2024 - 5:00 am
 

SALEM, Ore. — One of the winners of a $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot last month is an immigrant from Laos who has had cancer for eight years and had his latest chemotherapy treatment last week.

Cheng “Charlie” Saephan, 46, of Portland, told a news conference held by the Oregon Lottery on Monday that he and his 37-year-old wife, Duanpen, would split the prize evenly with a friend. Laiza Chao, 55, of the Portland suburb of Milwaukie, had chipped in $100 to buy a batch of tickets with them. They are taking a lump sum payment, $422 million after taxes.

“I will be able to provide for my family and my health,” he said, adding that he’d “find a good doctor for myself.”

Saephan, who has two young children, said that as a cancer patient, he wondered, “How am I going to have time to spend all of this money? How long will I live?”

After they bought the shared tickets, Chao sent a photo of the tickets to Saephan and said, “We’re billionaires.” It was a joke before the actual drawing, he said, but the next day it came true.

Saephan said he was born in Laos and moved to Thailand in 1987, before immigrating to the U.S. in 1994. He wore a sash at the news conference identifying himself as Iu Mien, a southeast Asian ethnic group with roots in southern China. Many Iu Mein were subsistence farmers and assisted American forces during the Vietnam war; after the conflict, thousands of Iu Mien families fled to Thailand to avoid retribution and eventually settled in the U.S., especially along the West Coast.

Saephan graduated from high school in 1996 and has lived in Portland for 30 years. He worked as a machinist for an aerospace company.

In the weeks leading up to the drawing, he wrote out numbers for the game on a piece of paper and slept with it under his pillow, he said. He prayed that he would win, saying, “I need some help — I don’t want to die yet unless I have done something for my family first.”

The winning Powerball ticket was sold in early April at a Plaid Pantry convenience store in Portland, ending a winless streak that had stretched more than three months. The Oregon Lottery said it had to go through a security and vetting process before announcing the identity of the person who came forward to claim the prize.

Under Oregon law, with few exceptions, lottery players cannot remain anonymous. Winners have a year to claim the top prize.

The jackpot had a cash value of $621 million before taxes if the winner chose to take a lump sum rather than an annuity paid over 30 years, with an immediate payout followed by 29 annual installments. The prize is subject to federal taxes and state taxes in Oregon.

The $1.3 billion prize is the fourth largest Powerball jackpot in history, and the eighth largest among U.S. jackpot games, according to the Oregon Lottery.

The biggest U.S. lottery jackpot won was $2.04 billion in California in 2022.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles gets choked up as she speaks at a press conference regarding a shootin ...
4 officers killed, 4 wounded in North Carolina shooting
By Erik Verduzco and Peter Smith Associated Press

The shootout in suburban Charlotte happened as officers with a U.S. Marshals Task Force were trying to serve a warrant for a wanted felon, who was killed by police.

Columbia University faculty and staff gather on the campus in solidarity with student protester ...
Columbia University begins suspending Gaza war protesters
By Cedar Attanasio, Jake Offenhartz and Jonathan Mattise The Associated Press

Colleges around the U.S. implored pro-Palestinian student protesters to clear out tent encampments with rising levels of urgency Monday.

A woman wearing a keffiyeh walks by a pro-Palestinian encampment, advocating for financial disc ...
Demonstrations roil U.S. campuses ahead of graduations as protesters spar over Gaza conflict
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER, CAROLYN THOMPSON and MARGERY BECK Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Protests are roiling college campuses across the U.S. as upcoming graduation ceremonies are threatened by disruptive demonstrators, with students and others sparring over Israel’s military offensive in Gaza and its mounting death toll.

People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the ...
Biden and Netanyahu speak as pressure builds on Hamas, Israel
By Tia Goldenberg, Jon Gambrell and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel— The White House on Sunday said President Joe Biden had again spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as pressure builds on Israel and Hamas terrorists to reach a deal that would free some Israeli hostages and bring a cease-fire in the nearly seven-month-long war in Gaza.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
$1.3B Powerball jackpot, 4th fourth-largest ever, won in Oregon
recommend 2
No big winners April Fool’s Day $1B Powerball; jackpot rises to $1.09B
recommend 3
No luck: Powerball jackpot rises to $1.23 billion
recommend 4
$718K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
recommend 5
5 Best U.S. Online Casinos That Actually Pay Out High In 2024
recommend 6
Raiders’ draft class awards: Team’s best, most concerning picks