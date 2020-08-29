89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Thousands allowed home after wildfires tear through California

By Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press
August 28, 2020 - 10:18 pm
 

SAN FRANCISCO — California wildfires were slowly being corralled Friday as cooler, humid weather and reinforcements aided firefighters and tens of thousands of people were allowed back home after days of death and destruction.

In the past two days, evacuation orders were lifted for at least 50,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area and wine country, officials with the state fire agency, Cal Fire, said.

In heavily damaged areas, crews were working to restore electricity and water so more people could return to their homes.

Around the state, hundreds of wildfires — coming months earlier in the season than expected — have killed at least seven people, burned more than 2,000 square miles and pushed firefighter resources to the breaking point. Two are among the largest wildfires in recent state history.

In central California, a blaze burning in Sequoia National Forest in Tulare County prompted officials to order people living in several small communities to immediately evacuate Friday. Two fires in the area merged earlier this week and have scorched 37 square miles. They were burning with no containment.

Wildfires are so bad in the western United States that about 200 active duty U.S. Army soldiers are being mobilized to help fight them, said officials with the National Interagency Fire Center. This is the first active duty mobilization for wildfire support since 2018.

More than 5,900 square miles have burned so far this year, and 105 large wildfires are burning across the western United States.

In California, about 170,000 people were under evacuation orders at the peak of the fires.

Cooler weather helps

But a heat wave eased this week, and in the past few days cooler, more humid weather patterns slowed the spread of three massive complexes of wildfires in Northern California as aid poured in from out of state and California National Guard troops joined the fight.

Evacuation orders for more than 20,000 people were lifted over the past 24 hours in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, where a massive blaze caused by lightning was 27% surrounded, fire officials announced.

Three people reported missing in evacuation zones had been found, but there was a new report of one missing person, Santa Cruz County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Clark said.

The fire has burned at least 575 homes. But the tally could rise, and about 52,000 people remained evacuated. Clark could not say exactly when they would be allowed back home.

Clark also reported that firefighters doing mop-up work and putting out spot fires around a golf course found an open tool box containing an apparent pipe bomb. A bomb squad detonated the device, and detectives are investigating, Clark said.

In the eastern San Francisco Bay Area, a fire that has burned in seven counties was 40% surrounded.

Parts of Solano County and Lake County, north of San Francisco, began allowing people back home on Thursday. Solano opened additional areas Friday morning.

Evacuation orders in the wine counties of Napa and Sonoma were lifted Wednesday for about 35,000 people who had been told to leave after lightning ignited dozens of blazes more than a week ago. The fire complex, which is 35% contained, has killed five and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings.

MOST READ
1
More than 500 visitors to Nevada infected with COVID-19
More than 500 visitors to Nevada infected with COVID-19
2
Woman arrested in $1M theft from Las Vegas poker pro Esfandiari
Woman arrested in $1M theft from Las Vegas poker pro Esfandiari
3
Thousands of MGM Resorts workers to be laid off Monday
Thousands of MGM Resorts workers to be laid off Monday
4
Developer building rare rental house project in Las Vegas
Developer building rare rental house project in Las Vegas
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Jacob Blake’s shooting doesn’t fit the left’s narrative
VICTOR JOECKS: Jacob Blake’s shooting doesn’t fit the left’s narrative
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This 2018 photo shows fossil footprints on the face of a rock that fell near a popular hiking t ...
Grand Canyon rock fall unveils ancient animal footprints
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

UNLV geology professor Steve Rowland estimates the footprints are 313 million years old, among the earliest found at the Grand Canyon.

 
Nevada man’s COVID-19 reinfection said to be first confirmed case in US
By Michael Scott Davidson and Katelyn Newberg / RJ

A 25-year-old Washoe County man is the nation’s first COVID-19 patient proven to have been reinfected by the new coronavirus, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory in Reno.

 
Thousands expected at March on Washington commemoration of ‘63 speech
By Aaron Morrison and Kat Stafford The Associated Press

Capping a week of protests and outrage over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, civil rights advocates will highlight the scourge of police and vigilante violence against Black Americans at a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

A statue of a Confederate soldier in front of a courthouse in Lake Charles, La., lies on the gr ...
Hurricane Laura topples Confederate statue after parish votes to keep it
By Melinda Deslatte The Associated Press

Just days ago, officials in Louisiana’s Calcasieu Parish voted not to move a Confederate statue from its prominent place in front of the courthouse. Then Hurricane Laura came along and toppled it.

 
Hurricane Laura leaves trail of destruction in Louisiana
By Melinda Deslatte, Stacey Plaisance and Gerald Herbert The Associated Press

One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S., Laura barreled across Louisiana on Thursday, killing at least six people.

Civilian volunteers Brian Alvarez, left, and Nate Bramwell fight the CZU Lightning Complex Fire ...
Neighbors target California wildfires as crews tell them to stop
By Camille Fassett The Associated Press

With California firefighters strapped for resources, residents have organized to put out flames themselves in a large swath of land burning south of San Francisco, defending their homes despite orders to evacuate and pleas by officials to get out of danger.