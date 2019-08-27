103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Thousands honor Illinois trooper shot while serving warrant

The Associated Press
August 26, 2019 - 5:21 pm
 

WATERLOO, Ill. — Thousands of people lined a 25-mile route as the body of a slain Illinois state trooper was returned to his small hometown.

Trooper Nicholas Hopkins was fatally shot Friday while serving a search warrant in East St. Louis. Officers on motorcycles led the way Monday as the 33-year-old’s body was transported from St. Louis to Waterloo, Illinois.

People holding American flags crossed their hearts as the procession passed. KTVI-TV reports the hearse stopped at Hopkins’ home. He was married with three children.

Katelyn Schanuel watched the procession near Waterloo City Hall. She says it “brought tears” to her eyes.

Hopkins’ family says the public’s support is “imprinted on our hearts forever.”

Chris Grant has been charged with murder in the trooper’s death. Another man was charged Monday with armed violence and obstructing justice.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this July 15, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter speaks during closing ...
Oklahoma judge rules against drugmaker, orders $572M payment
By Sean Murphy The Associated Press

An Oklahoma judge found Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries helped fuel the state’s opioid crisis and ordered the consumer products giant to pay $572 million.

In an Aug. 16, 2019, photo, chemist David Dawson pours pieces of a cannabis-infused chocolate b ...
Chocolate’s marijuana potency factor confounding chemists
By Carla K. Johnson The Associated Press

How much marijuana is really in that pot brownie? Chocolate can throw off potency tests so labels aren’t always accurate, and now scientists are trying to figure out why.

A Sept. 13, 2017, file photo shows a police staging area at the south entrance of the Rehabilit ...
3 charged in 2017 Florida nursing home deaths surrender
By Kelli Kennedy and Terry Spencer The Associated Press

hree people, including two nurses, of a Florida nursing home where 12 people died in sweltering heat turned themselves in on Monday to face charges, their attorneys said.

A policeman's gun was dropped on the floor, left, after clashed with demonstrators on a street ...
Warning shots fired as Hong Kong divide widens
By Ken Moritsugu The Associated Press

Lawmakers on each side of the Hong Kong’s political divide said the other side bears responsibility for the weekend violence.