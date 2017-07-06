Thousands join G-20 protest march in Hamburg

Thousands of people are taking part in a protest against the Group of 20 summit titled “G-20: Welcome to Hell,” with authorities wary of potential violence.

Demonstrators hold a sign 'G20 go home' during a dancing protest against the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. The leaders of the group of 20 meet July 7 and 8. (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Burnt-out Porsche cars sit on the parking lot of a Porsche dealership in Hamburg, northern Germany, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Police could not confirm a connection between the arson and the G-20 summit will take place in Hamburg on July 7 and July 8. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)

Demonstrators gathered at a riverside plaza used for Hamburg’s weekly fish market Thursday before setting off on a march through the city.

There were no immediate reports of significant trouble, though police said a few bottles were thrown. Police using loudspeakers also were calling on about 1,000 demonstrators to remove masks.

Hamburg has boosted its police with reinforcements from around the country for the G-20 summit, which begins Friday, so that 20,000 officers are on hand to patrol the northern German city’s streets, skies and waterways.

More than 100,000 protesters are expected in the city for the summit, according to police.

Ten cars were set ablaze overnight outside a Porsche dealership in Hamburg. Police say they’re investigating whether the incident was related to the upcoming Group of 20 summit.

Police said Thursday that unidentified perpetrators set the cars alight in the city’s Eidelstedt district shortly before 4 a.m. The blaze was extinguished before 6 a.m.

City police chief Ralf Martin Meyer told ZDF television: “We are skeptical as to whether this evening and tonight will remain peaceful.”

Leaders of the participating countries, among them U.S. President Donald Trump, are expected to arrive in Hamburg on Thursday.