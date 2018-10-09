Thousands of Hawaii hotel workers join national strike

Workers at some of Hawaii’s most iconic hotels are joining a national strike.

The Royal Hawaiian Hotel at Waikiki Beach, Oahu (Getty Images)

About 2,700 Marriott employees on Oahu and Maui on Monday joined the strike that began last week in Boston, San Francisco and other cities.

They work at five properties operated by Marriott. The properties are all owned by Kyo-ya Hotels and Resorts and include The Royal Hawaiian Hotel, a historic institution famous for its pink exterior.

Unite Here Local 5 union leaders say management hasn’t agreed to a demand that workers to be paid enough so they only need one job to support themselves.

Kyo-ya Hotels and Resorts says it’s committed to good-faith bargaining and hopes to resolve the situation in a timely manner.

Waikiki Beach Marriott workers are not currently striking.