Thousands of McDonald’s fries scattered over California highway after crash

The Associated Press
March 25, 2018 - 10:54 am
 

IRVINE, Calif. — All that was missing was the ketchup after a crashed big-rig truck scattered thousands of french fries bound for a McDonald’s restaurant across a Southern California freeway embankment.

KNBC-TV reports the big rig went over the southbound side of the Interstate 5 freeway near Irvine on Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver, who wasn’t hurt, might have fallen asleep.

CHP Sgt. Todd Kovaletz says the fries were bound for McDonald’s when the crash occurred about 1 a.m.

TV video shows fries scattered across the bottom of the freeway embankment.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the freeway wasn’t closed.

