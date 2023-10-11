71°F
Nation and World

Ticket bought in small California town wins $1.725B Powerball jackpot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2023 - 3:23 pm
 
Updated October 11, 2023 - 9:37 pm
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, will be worth $1.725 billion for the 29-yea ...
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, will be worth $1.725 billion for the 29-year annuity. (AP file/Keith Srakocic)

One ticket in California has won the jackpot — the second-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

The drawing was worth $1.725 billion or $756.6 million for all cash.

However, under California law, Powerball prize amounts are pari-mutuel and will vary depending on ticket sales and number of winners and will differ from the fixed prizes shown on the Powerball website.

The winning numbers were 22-24-40-52-64 and Powerball 10. The multiplier was 2x.

The winning ticket was purchased at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, Calif., which is north of Los Angeles, just east of Interstate 5.

It was July 19 when the last Powerball jackpot was won.

The winner has one year to claim the jackpot and will rank second behind $2.04 billion won on a Powerball ticket purchased by Edwin Castro of California on Nov. 7, 2022. He took the cash payout of $997.6 million, according to California Lottery officials.

California law requires winners to have their names made public.

Two tickets won $2 million each Wednesday for matching the five regular numbers plus the multiplier while seven tickets matched all five regular numbers for $1 million each.

The Friday jackpot will be worth $20 million.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

