Nation and World

Ticketed for speeding with pregnant wife, new dad pays fine

The Associated Press
February 26, 2018 - 3:47 am
 
Updated February 26, 2018 - 4:21 am

HOWELL, N.J. — A New Jersey man who was pulled over for speeding while taking his pregnant wife to the hospital will pay a fine to settle the ticket.

The lawyer for Abraham Steinfeld said Friday the man has pleaded guilty to a less severe traffic violation and will pay $92 in fines and court fees. The Asbury Park Press reports Steinfeld was pulled over for driving 78 mph in a 50 mph zone while rushing his wife to the hospital on Nov. 14.

Howell police released dashboard footage of the stop, showing Officer Anthony Marotto asking for the couple’s license and registration and offering to call them an ambulance.

The police department said they understand it was a stressful situation, but “the officer acted appropriately.”

