Time to stock up on Forever stamps before price goes up

Not many things in this world are forever, but Forever stamps are just that — forever.

(U.S. Postal Service)

But the cost of the stamp isn’t forever, although it might seem that way since the current price is 50 cents, and has been that way since 2013.

Come Jan. 27, the cost of a Forever stamp will go up to 55 cents. The five-cent hike represents the largest increase in the price for postage since 1991.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, Forever stamps can be used to mail a one-ounce letter regardless of when the stamps are purchased or used and no matter how prices change in the future.

The first Forever stamp went on sale in 2007 and cost 41 cents.

The Postal Regulatory Commission approved the increase in October.

The rate change also reduces the cost of an additional ounce price of letters from 21 cents to 15 cents.