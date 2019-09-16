88°F
Nation and World

Times apologizes for tweet, revises Kavanaugh article

The Associated Press
September 16, 2019 - 7:22 am
 

NEW YORK — The New York Times is under fire for its story about a new sexual misconduct allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The paper apologized for an offensive tweet, and revised its article to reflect that the alleged victim couldn’t recall the incident.

The Times reported on an allegation that Kavanaugh exposed himself at a Yale University party as a freshman. Yet the story did not initially include the detail that the woman supposedly involved in the incident declined to be interviewed, and that her friends say she doesn’t recall it.

That detail was later added, and the Times explained the change in an editor’s note.

The newspaper also apologized for a tweet promoting the article sent out by its opinion section that it called clearly inappropriate and offensive.

THE LATEST
