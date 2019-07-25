92°F
Nation and World

Toddler takes wild ride on Atlanta airport luggage conveyor belt

The Associated Press
July 25, 2019 - 10:48 am
 

ATLANTA — A woman says her 2-year-old son jumped onto a conveyor belt at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta and then fell through a luggage chute into a baggage room.

Edith Vega tells WSB-TV that she set her son Lorenzo down so she could print her boarding pass on Monday. She says she looked up moments later to see him being ferried away on the conveyor belt behind a Spirit Airlines ticket counter. The airline says the closed counter wasn’t staffed.

An Atlanta police report says a TSA worker alerted authorities after finding Lorenzo in the bag room with a broken right hand. Spirit Airlines says it’s working with TSA and airport officials to ensure proper protocol was followed.

