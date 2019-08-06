105°F
Nation and World

Toilet explodes after lightning strike, Florida woman says

The Associated Press
August 6, 2019 - 2:45 pm
 

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Florida woman says lightning destroyed her septic tank and caused a toilet in her house to explode.

Marylou Ward tells television station WINK News that the sole toilet in her Port Charlotte home was shattered into hundreds of pieces on Sunday.

Ward says the explosion was the loudest sound she’s ever heard, and that she also smelled smoke. She says a plumber told her lightning hit the methane gas that was built up in the pipes from feces.

Ward says she’ll have to get the toilet and septic system repaired, but she’s thankful no one was injured.

