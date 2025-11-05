72°F
Nation and World

Tom Brady reveals his dog is a clone of his late pet

Raiders minority owner and Fox football analyst Tom Brady talks at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, ...
Raiders minority owner and Fox football analyst Tom Brady talks at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS)
Dayanne Figueroa, a U.S. citizen, stands in her mother's backyard in Northlake, Illinois ...
Diane Ladd at the 29th American Cinematheque Awards honoring Reese Witherspoon at the Hyatt Reg ...
November 5, 2025 - 9:20 am
 

Tom Brady has revealed that his dog Junie is a clone of his late pet Lua, who died in 2023.

The former superstar quarterback-turned-sports commentator shared the news on Tuesday about his new pitbull mix being a clone of Lua, who was adopted in 2014 by Brady and his then-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Lua passed away a year after the couple’s divorce was finalized in 2022.

Texas-based biotech startup, Colossal Biosciences, was behind the procedure, Brady said.

Brady is an investor in the company, which also announced on Tuesday its acquisition of Viagen Pets & Equine — the world’s leading animal cloning firm, known for creating doubles of Paris Hilton’s dog Diamond and Barbra Streisand’s pup Samantha.

“I love my animals,” Brady said in a statement obtained by the New York Daily News on Tuesday. “They mean the world to me and my family.”

The 48-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champ said he worked with Colossal to leverage their “non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw” prior to elderly Lua’s passing.

“In a few short months, Colossal gave my family a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog,” Brady continued. “I am excited how Colossal and Viagen’s tech together can help both families losing their beloved pets while helping to save endangered species.”

Scientists at Colossal, which describes itself as “the world’s de-extinction company,” announced in April that it had “successfully restored” the dire wolf — a species of wolf that died out some 12,500 years ago — through its cloning and gene-editing technology.

Zohran Mamdani captures New York City’s mayor’s race
By Anthony Izaguirre and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City, capping a stunning ascent for the state lawmaker, who was set to become the city’s most liberal mayor in generations.

 
Hawaii-bound UPS cargo plane crashes in Kentucky; at least 9 dead
By Bruce Schreiner, Hallie Golden and Dylan Lovan The Associated Press

First responders were searching for more victims Wednesday after a UPS cargo plane crashed and exploded in a massive fireball at the company’s global aviation hub in Kentucky, killing at least nine people, authorities said.

Diane Ladd at the 29th American Cinematheque Awards honoring Reese Witherspoon at the Hyatt Reg ...
Actress Diane Ladd, 3-time Oscar nominee, dies at 89
The Associated Press

A gifted comic and dramatic performer, she had a long career in television and on stage before breaking through as a film performer in Martin Scorsese’s 1974 release “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.”

Kim Kardashian
NASA weighs in after Kim Kardashian claims moon landing never happened
By Katherine Schaffstall Parade

Kim Kardashian got a lot of people talking when she claimed the moon landing didn’t really happen during Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians. After the comment left many fans scratching their heads, NASA weighed in to react to Kardashian’s claim.

