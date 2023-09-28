Tonight’s Powerball offers 8th largest prize in US history

The odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million, say lottery officials.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, is worth an estimated $850 million, officials say. A Powerball ticket is seen at a store in Northbrook, Ill., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Sales are strong for tonight’s Powerball drawing as the estimated prize has grown to $850 million, $397.5 million for all cash.

It is potentially the eighth-largest jackpot in lottery United States history.

For the 29th straight drawing on Monday nobody matched the winning numbers of 10-12-22-36-50 with a Powerball of 4.

At that point the estimate for Wednesday was a jackpot of $835 million, $390.5 million in cash.

Powerball’s jackpot was last won July 19 when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win $1.08 billion.

The drawing is at 8 p.m. Tickets, which cost $2 each before a multiplier, are not sold in Nevada, but are available in Arizona and California.

