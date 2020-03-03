Tornado strikes near downtown Nashville

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning.

(Google maps)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — At least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday in central Tennessee, including one that caused damage near downtown Nashville.

The tornado near downtown reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the city.

Nashville has taken a direct hit from a tornado. Downtown is devastated @nc5 pic.twitter.com/g1LB6nwyqw — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) March 3, 2020

A video posted online from east Nashville showed what appeared to be a well-defined tornado moving quickly across the city. Lightning repeatedly flashed while much of the city was in the dark. The whir of the wind could be heard gusting after the tornado moved out of sight.

BREAKING: Power outages reported after tornado touches down near downtown Nashville pic.twitter.com/b8SZxzpeyS — BNO News (@BNONews) March 3, 2020

A reported gas leak forced an evacuation of the IMT building in the Germantown community, according to WSMV-TV. Photos showed dozens of people in the street carrying their belongings not long after the tornado moved through the city.

Aftermath of tornado in Nashville pic.twitter.com/nheWy8wUXI — Celia Darrough (@celiadarrough) March 3, 2020

Two tornado warnings in Putnam County, east of Nashville, were reported a short time later. The National Weather Service said the tornadoes were confirmed on radar.

The storm system was forecast to bring an isolated tornado, damaging winds and large hail, news outlets reported. Heavy rain was expected to impact Gulf Coast states over the next several days, according to WTVF-TV.