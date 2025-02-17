63°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

8 injured as Delta Airlines flight flips at Toronto airport

Delta plane from Minneapolis involved in 'incident' at Toronto airport
(Associated Press file photo)
(Associated Press file photo)
More Stories
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake ...
Israel’s Netanyahu signals he’s moving ahead with Trump’s idea to transfer Palestinians from Gaza
Friends of Iair Horn watch a live Gaza broadcast of his release from Hamas captivity during a g ...
Israel and Hamas complete their latest exchange
Sagui Dekel Chen (Hostages Family Forum via AP)
Israeli-American 1 of 3 hostages set for release, Hamas says
Danette Colbert (Metropolitan Police Department)
Super Bowl reporter seen on video with woman accused of drugging men
The Associated Press
February 17, 2025 - 1:11 pm
 

TORONTO — A Delta Airlines plane flipped upon arrival at Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Monday and paramedics say at least eight people are injured.

The Canadian Press reports that one passenger is critically injured and seven others were also hurt on the flight from Minneapolis. Images posted on social media show the plane flipped over on the tarmac.

The airport confirmed on X that an “incident” occurred with the Delta flight from Minneapolis and that all passengers and crew are accounted for. Video from the scene showed the plane upside down on the snowy tarmac as emergency workers hose it down.

“Emergency teams are responding,” the airport said in a post on the social platform X. “All passengers and crew are accounted for.”

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Friends of Iair Horn watch a live Gaza broadcast of his release from Hamas captivity during a g ...
Israel and Hamas complete their latest exchange
By Mohammad Jahjouh, Melanie Lidman and Jalal Bwaitel The Associated Press

Israel and Hamas completed the sixth exchange of hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners on Saturday.

Sagui Dekel Chen (Hostages Family Forum via AP)
Israeli-American 1 of 3 hostages set for release, Hamas says
By Julia Frankel The Associated Press

The trio were abducted from one of the hardest-hit communities in southern Israel during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attack that ignited the war.

Bison crossing a fishing bridge in Yellowstone National Park. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Bison herd stampedes through crowd of people in Yellowstone
Brooke Baitinger, The Charlotte Observer

A pack of wolves took down a bison in Yellowstone National Park and attracted a crowd of people — that the rest of the bison herd then charged into.

Many people think $2 bills are rare, but in reality, there are millions still in circulation. ( ...
Are your $2 bills worth thousands? Here’s how to check
Rachel Christian Bankrate.com

Here’s a look at which $2 bills are worth the most, why they hold their value and how you can determine if your $2 bill is worth more than your next paycheck.

MORE STORIES