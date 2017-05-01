ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nation and World

Toronto financial district section closed after blast, smoke

The Associated Press and Reuters
May 1, 2017 - 3:19 pm
 

TORONTO — Loud blasts echoed in Toronto’s financial district Monday and smoke billowed from under a busy street, disrupting car traffic and subway service.

Fire department officials said a fire in an underground vault holding transformers was to blame. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Police Const. Allyson Douglas Cook said there were no indications of any terrorism link.

Police cleared the normally busy King street in front of the Bank of Nova Scotia headquarters during rush hour. Subways bypassed King Station and streetcars were diverted.

The area is where Toronto’s five major banks are headquartered.

No injuries were reported.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like