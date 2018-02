Toronto police find 6 bodies in home connected to alleged serial killer

Toronto police say they’ve recovered the remains of at least 6 people from a property connected to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

This photo taken Jan. 30, 2018, shows police guarding at a house on Mallory Crescent in Toronto. Police are investigating the property in relation to the murder charges laid against Bruce McArthur. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

This Jan. 29, 2018, photo shows the discovery of dismembered skeletal remains in backyard planters and the police allegation that a serial killer is responsible for the gruesome crimes have prompted at least one homicide expert to suggest the perpetrator is likely a psychopath. A police officer is shown outside a house on Mallory Crescent in Toronto, where Bruce McArthur did landscape work. McArthur, 66, was charged Jan. 18 in the presumed deaths of five men. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Lead investigator Det. St. Hank Idsinga said Thursday all the remains were found in planters on the property. McArthur used it as storage in exchange for doing the landscaping.

McArthur was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the disappearance of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen, two men last seen in the “Gay Village” district of Toronto. Not long after that, he was charged with the murders of three more men and police said they were on a wide search for other possible victims.

Idsinga says remains from Kinsman were found at the property.

Police expect to lay more charges.