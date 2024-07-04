107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Tourist killed in robbery attempt at Southern California bookstore

Law enforcement investigators work at the scene where a woman was struck and killed by a car af ...
Law enforcement investigators work at the scene where a woman was struck and killed by a car after a botched robbery in Newport Beach, Calif. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (KABC-TV via AP)
More Stories
Saguaro cactus cover the rocky landscape within South Mountain Park and Preserve, where Dobbins ...
10-year-old dies after hiking with family on 113-degree day, Arizona cops say
Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi, front left, listens to a message during a ceremony marking Mem ...
Israeli settlers attack military forces trying to clear West Bank outpost
A soldier shaped target lays near the border with Lebanon as seen from a position on the Israe ...
Israeli strike kills another senior Hezbollah commander
United States Postal Service mail carrier Lizette Portugal finishes up loading her truck on Apr ...
Stamp prices are going up again — and it matches largest ever increase
By Jaimie Ding The Associated Press
July 3, 2024 - 6:04 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — A 68-year-old tourist from New Zealand was struck and killed by a car during a botched robbery at an upscale mall in a popular Southern California beach city south of Los Angeles, police said.

Violence broke out Tuesday afternoon at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island mall when two men, one with a gun, tried to rob a woman and her husband at a Barnes and Noble store, Newport Beach police Sgt. Steven Oberon said at a news conference.

The woman was dragged into the street by one of the suspects and killed by a third man driving a white sedan, Oberon said, adding that the three men then fled in the sedan.

The woman was identified by police Wednesday as Patricia McKay, 68, who was visiting from New Zealand.

Newport Beach police officers pursued the three suspects in the white sedan onto an interstate and eventually arrested the men.

Police said one of the suspects fired his gun three times during the robbery, but no one was struck.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called the killing “an absolute tragedy” in a radio interview Thursday. Luxon knew McKay’s husband, former bank chairman Doug McKay, very well, he said.

“He’s a great man and it’s a great family. … I think the family will be in huge shock and all our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Luxon told Newstalk ZB.

Without identifying Patricia McKay by name, a spokesperson for New Zealand’s Foreign Ministry said in an emailed statement that consular officials were providing assistance to the family of a citizen killed in Newport Beach.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A soldier shaped target lays near the border with Lebanon as seen from a position on the Israe ...
Israeli strike kills another senior Hezbollah commander
By Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

A Hezbollah statement identified the killed commander as Mohammad Naameh Nasser, who went by the name “Abu Naameh,” his nom de guerre.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Police quickly clear pro-Palestinian encampment set up outside Los Angeles City Hall
recommend 2
4 more hostages are dead in Gaza, Israel declares
recommend 3
Many Americans still aren’t sold on going electric for next car purchase, poll finds
recommend 4
Israel says it has started ‘operational activity’ in two areas of central Gaza
recommend 5
U.N. food agency pauses aid work at U.S. pier in Gaza over security concerns
recommend 6
Feeling super hot? Cold-water immersion may save your life