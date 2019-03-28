Tourist’s body recovered after fall into Grand Canyon

In this Oct. 5, 2013 file photo, the Grand Canyon National Park is covered in the morning sunlight as seen from a helicopter near Tusayan, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. — The body of a Hong Kong man who fell over the edge of the Grand Canyon has been recovered.

A helicopter lifted the man’s body from 1,000 feet below the rim Thursday afternoon. He had fallen earlier in the day while trying to take photographs.

David Leibowitz, a spokesman for Grand Canyon West, a popular tourist destination on the Hualapai reservation in northwestern Arizona, said the man’s body will be taken to a medical examiner’s office.

The man in his 50s was with a tour group at Eagle Point along the western edge of the Grand Canyon. His name hasn’t been released.

Eagle Point is adjacent to the Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that juts out from the canyon wall. The rim has some ledges and outcroppings below but no barrier between tourists and the edge.

Leibowitz says the area is closed for the day.