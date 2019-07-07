83°F
Toy maker marks 90 years with yo-yo contest, record attempt

By The Associated Press
July 7, 2019 - 7:42 am
 

CLEVELAND — An Ohio toy company known for its yo-yos is marking 90 years in operation and plans to celebrate with a yo-yoing contest and other events in Cleveland next month.

Cleveland.com reports Middlefield-based Duncan Toys also wants to try to break a Guinness world record for most players simultaneously yo-yoing. The company is inviting the public to join in the attempt on Aug. 9 at Cleveland’s downtown Public Square, where attendees also will have a chance to meet impressive yo-yoers and Duncan employees.

The four-day yo-yoing contest occurs that weekend, too. Expert yo-yo enthusiasts from around the world are expected to participate in the four-day competition, which begins Aug. 7 at a Cleveland hotel.

———

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

