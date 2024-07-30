Toyota replacing over 100K engines after recalling Tundra, Lexus LX

Toyota Motor North America will be replacing the engines of more than 100,000 of its 2022-2023 Toyota Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX SUV’s.

Toyota launched a recall in May noting that machining debris may not have been cleared from some vehicles during production which could cause them to lose power. Toyota and Lexus dealers will be replacing the engines at no cost to customers and customers will receive loaner and rental cars while repairs are being made, the company said.

Toyota declined an interview request from The Dallas Morning News. But the company has been making significant inroads in North Texas since it moved to its 100-acre custom-built Plano campus in 2017.

In Dallas-Fort Worth, Toyota holds four out of the top 10 spots for the top selling-used cars in the area, according to CoPilot, a car searching tool. The Toyota Camry, RAV4, Tacoma and Corolla all hold a place on the list. Toyota produces 180,000 vehicles in Texas annually.

Still, the potential for vehicles losing power could be risky, which prompted the May recall, Toyota said in a statement.

“In the involved vehicles, this [machining debris] can lead to potential engine knocking, engine rough running, engine no start and/or a loss of motive power,” the company said. “A loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds can increase the risk of a crash.”

For Toyota, it’s not the only recall it’s had recently. Last month, the company said it was conducting a noncompliance safety recall for 145,000 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander SUV’s and Lexus TX SUV’s over airbag deployment issues. Toyota said it expects to have an update on the issue by mid-August.

It’s also not the only time in recent years that an automaker has had to conduct an engine replacement after recalls. Hyundai recalled 470,000 Sonata vehicles in 2015 over a similar issue. Honda, one of Toyota’s biggest rivals for the past century, and Acura also recalled 250,000 vehicles last year over engine stall risks which required some engines to be replaced.