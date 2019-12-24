Track Santa’s Christmas delivery route with NORAD — LIVESTREAM

Santa’s annual worldwide delivery sleigh that puts FedEx, UPS and Amazon all to shame has already begun its magical route with Rudolph yet again leading the team.

Alijah Hinson takes a picture of her son, Anthony Velazquez, 5 months old, with Santa Claus at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Santa stopped posing for pictures and hugging children a few days Christmas so he could rest up and make final preparations for his annual worldwide trek delivering gifts. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Are the milk and cookies all set out with a thank you note?

You wonder when the big guy is going to make his delivery?

Santa’s annual worldwide delivery sleigh that puts FedEx, UPS and Amazon all to shame has already begun his magical route with Rudolph yet again leading the team.

At last report, Santa Claus had delivered more the 600 million gifts, primarily on the far side of the world.

You can track his progress here.

Click on instructions in the upper right side of the screen for details on how to use the NORAD Track Santa website.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.