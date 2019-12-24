44°F
Nation and World

Track Santa’s global delivery route on NORAD Tracks Santa website

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2019 - 4:55 am
 
Updated December 24, 2019 - 5:05 am

Are the milk and cookies all set out with a thank you note?

You wonder when the big guy is going to make his delivery?

Santa’s annual worldwide delivery sleigh that puts FedEx, UPS and Amazon all to shame has already begun his magical route with Rudolph yet again leading the team.

At last report, Santa Claus had delivered more the 600 million gifts, primarily on the far side of the world.

You can track his progress here.

Click on instructions in the upper right side of the screen for details on how to use the NORAD Track Santa website.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

