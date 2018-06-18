Train derails in southwest Indiana, forces evacuations

A freight train derailed and several train cars caught fire in southwest Indiana, forcing a mandatory evacuation.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement the train derailed on Sunday evening about 2,100 feet (640 meters) west of a trailer park along U.S. 41 in Princeton. The department says several 911 calls came in reporting the derailment and an explosion.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Rail operator CSX says preliminary reports show that a rail car carrying propane had a release. It says the train had two locomotives, 89 loaded railcars and 9 empty railcars.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

First responders went door-to-door to evacuate all businesses and residences within a 1-mile (1.61-kilometer) radius of the derailment.