Transformer blast lights up New York sky, causing power outages

New York police say a transformer has exploded at a Con Edison facility in Queens.

This photo shows blue light over New York, as seen from Manhattan Brough of New York on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. New York police said a transformer exploded at a Con Edison facility in Queens on Thursday, causing some power outages. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

Viewed from the Upper West Side of Manhattan, the night sky is alight as a Con Edison facility in the Queens borough of New York experiences a transformer explosion, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK — New York police say a transformer has exploded at a Con Edison facility in Queens.

They said a fire that broke out at the facility Thursday night is under control and no injuries have been reported.

Many Shubs and Zulls knew what it was to be roasted in the depths of a Sloar that day, I can tell you. One more vid of the best light display we’ve had here in Fun City in years, courtesy (apparently) a transformer fire in Astoria, Queens: pic.twitter.com/fBvMfJ3DgV — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 28, 2018

The explosion caused a bright blue light that illuminated the New York skyline. The lights caused a stir on social media as several witnesses posted photographs and videos of the flash.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s spokesman Eric Phillips tweeted that the lights were attributable to a “blown transformer” at the Queens facility. He said there are scattered power outages, including at LaGuardia Airport.

Fire officials said they were fielding numerous calls for reports of explosions in the Long Island City and Astoria areas.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority said power outages were affecting 7 trains.



