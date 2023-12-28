44°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Trapped in crashed truck, man rescued after 6 days surviving on rainwater

The Associated Press
December 28, 2023 - 8:34 am
 
This photo provided by the Indiana State Police, police rescue a man after finding his damaged ...
This photo provided by the Indiana State Police, police rescue a man after finding his damaged vehicle Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 along Interstate 94 near Portage, Ind. Police say the man who was rescued after being trapped for six days in his crashed pickup truck drank rainwater to survive the ordeal while pinned in the wreckage beneath the Indiana highway bridge. (Indiana State Police via AP)
This photo provided by the Indiana State Police, police rescue a man after finding his damaged ...
This photo provided by the Indiana State Police, police rescue a man after finding his damaged vehicle Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 along Interstate 94 near Portage, Ind. Police say the man who was rescued after being trapped for six days in his crashed pickup truck drank rainwater to survive the ordeal while pinned in the wreckage beneath the Indiana highway bridge. (Indiana State Police via AP)
This photo provided by the Indiana State Police, police rescue a man after finding his damaged ...
This photo provided by the Indiana State Police, police rescue a man after finding his damaged vehicle Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 along Interstate 94 near Portage, Ind. Police say the man who was rescued after being trapped for six days in his crashed pickup truck drank rainwater to survive the ordeal while pinned in the wreckage beneath the Indiana highway bridge. (Indiana State Police via AP)
This photo provided by the Indiana State Police, police rescue a man after finding his damaged ...
This photo provided by the Indiana State Police, police rescue a man after finding his damaged vehicle Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 along Interstate 94 near Portage, Ind. Police say the man who was rescued after being trapped for six days in his crashed pickup truck drank rainwater to survive the ordeal while pinned in the wreckage beneath the Indiana highway bridge. (Indiana State Police via AP)
This photo provided by the Indiana State Police, police rescue a man after finding his damaged ...
This photo provided by the Indiana State Police, police rescue a man after finding his damaged vehicle Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 along Interstate 94 near Portage, Ind. Police say the man who was rescued after being trapped for six days in his crashed pickup truck drank rainwater to survive the ordeal while pinned in the wreckage beneath the Indiana highway bridge. (Indiana State Police via AP)

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A 27-year-old man survived for six days on only rainwater while pinned tightly inside his crashed pickup truck beneath a highway bridge in northwest Indiana, police said.

His ordeal ended when two men scouting for fishing spots Tuesday afternoon noticed the badly damaged vehicle, its white airbag deployed, and reached inside.

“They touched the body, and the person turned their head and started talking to them. So, that got a little rise out of them,” Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police told local news outlets.

The truck went off Interstate 94 ahead of a bridge over Salt Creek, missing the guardrail and likely rolling several times before landing on the other side of the creek, hidden out of sight from the road above, Fifield said at a news conference.

Matthew R. Reum, of Mishawaka, Indiana, was freed from the wreckage Tuesday evening by first responders working under bright floodlights, then airlifted to a hospital in South Bend with life-threatening injuries, Fifield said.

“He made it through the night. He is alive,” Fifield told The Associated Press. He said Reum remained in critical condition Wednesday morning.

South Bend Memorial Hospital released a statement on Reum’s behalf thanking people for their support and well wishes, “including the good Samaritans who found him, the first responders and his caregivers.”

“No matter how tough things get, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, sometimes in the least expected way,” Reum said in the statement.

Mario Garcia, one of the fishermen who found the wreck, said Reum was awake and “very happy to see us,” after being exposed to the elements since Dec. 20.

“It almost killed me there, because it was so shocking” to find him alive, Garcia said during a Tuesday news conference in the nearby city of Portage, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

Garcia, of Hobart, said Reum told them he had screamed and yelled for help but only heard the “quiet sound of water.”

Reum told them his cell phone had fallen out of reach and his body was trapped, preventing him from calling for aid.

Fifield said Reum hadn’t been reported missing. He said Reum drank rainwater to survive his ordeal.

“Had it not been for the two individuals that were walking the creek this afternoon, this incident more than likely would have had a different outcome,” Fifield said in a statement. Reum’s “will to survive this crash was nothing short of extraordinary.”

MOST READ
1
Murder, carjacking suspect dies after shootout with police in southwest valley
Murder, carjacking suspect dies after shootout with police in southwest valley
2
What many call the best ice cream in Vegas just opened its 3rd shop
What many call the best ice cream in Vegas just opened its 3rd shop
3
Is Sphere damaged? Some LED pucks on popular attraction not working properly
Is Sphere damaged? Some LED pucks on popular attraction not working properly
4
Judge orders prison for man who admitted to damaging power facility
Judge orders prison for man who admitted to damaging power facility
5
CARTOONS: The only house most people can afford these days
CARTOONS: The only house most people can afford these days
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
US President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in Chri ...
Biden says Iraq strike meant to deter attacks on US personnel
By Jordan Fabian Bloomberg News

President Joe Biden said the U.S. military struck targets in Iraq in order to prevent further attacks on American personnel in the Middle East, which have fueled concerns about a wider regional conflict.

Liz Magill, President of University of Pennsylvania, testifies before the House Education and W ...
Students fight antisemitism at colleges using federal Title VI
By David Voreacos and Janet Lorin Bloomberg News

Students are suing the University of Pennsylvania claiming the school fostered a hostile environment that left them feeling unsafe in class or crossing the campus.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, wears a protective vest and helmet as he rec ...
Israel bombards central Gaza as offensive expands
By Najib Jobain, Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

The Israeli military ordered residents to evacuate a belt of territory the width of central Gaza, saying had located a Hamas terrorist training camp.

A line of Spirit Airlines jets sit on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport on May 20, 20 ...
6-year-old flying to visit grandma put on wrong Spirit flight
The Associated Press

A 6-year-old boy who left on a flight for the Christmas holiday to visit his grandmother in southwest Florida instead was put on the wrong plane and ended up 160 miles away in Orlando, Florida.

Gift cards are displayed at a Target store, in New York, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Americans are ...
Here’s what happens to gift cards that go unspent
By DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer

Gift cards make great stocking stuffers — just as long as you don’t stuff them in a drawer and forget about them after the holidays.

More stories
F1 race fueled record Clark County gaming win in November
F1 race fueled record Clark County gaming win in November
You can now add ‘Star of Life’ to Nevada driver’s license
You can now add ‘Star of Life’ to Nevada driver’s license
At holidays, Daniel Stern prefers a full house over ‘Home Alone’
At holidays, Daniel Stern prefers a full house over ‘Home Alone’
Confused by Medicare’s ‘turning 65’ rules? Here’s what you need to know
Confused by Medicare’s ‘turning 65’ rules? Here’s what you need to know
Savvy Senior: How to close social media accounts for a dead loved one
Savvy Senior: How to close social media accounts for a dead loved one
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week