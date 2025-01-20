37°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Traveling in the US will change this year: You can’t fly without this document

On May 7, 2025, travelers must present a document compliant with REAL ID regulations to board d ...
On May 7, 2025, travelers must present a document compliant with REAL ID regulations to board domestic flights at airports across the country. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald/TNS)
Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone who doesn’t have a valid passport or military ID must obtain a ...
Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone who doesn’t have a valid passport or military ID must obtain a Real ID in order to fly domestically in the U.S. (Nevada DMV)
More Stories
Relatives and friends of people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, react to the ...
Hamas returns 3 Israeli hostages; Israel frees 90 Palestinian prisoners as ceasefire takes hold
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Man accused of starting fire at Congressman’s office motivated by TikTok ban, police say
The TikTok app welcomes US accounts back on January 19, 2025, less than 24 hours after going da ...
TikTok restores service to US users
Demonstrators hold portraits of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip during a protest calli ...
3 Israeli hostages arrive in Israel as fragile ceasefire passes first hurdle
Maykel Gonzalez Miami Herald
January 20, 2025 - 6:57 am
 

As spring approaches, so does a new requirement for domestic travelers.

It had not been mandatory to present the document in question at U.S. airports, but changes are coming in a few months.

Here is what you need to know about the requirement, what you need to do and the deadline.

When did the the REAL ID Act become effective?

The REAL ID Act went into effect nationwide on May 11, 2008, but some states waited to begin issuing documents that comply with the law.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles explains that REAL ID “is a national effort to improve the integrity and security of state-issued driver licenses and identification cards, which in turn will help fight terrorism and reduce identity fraud.”

REAL ID documents travel within the United States, as well as visits to federal facilities.

Which documents comply?

Documents that meet Real ID requirements are the driver’s license or identification card that each state currently issues.

How do you know if your license or ID is compliant?

It can be easily identified by a star inside a circle in the upper right corner of the card. If your driver’s license has this icon, it means it meets REAL ID standards. If not, you should apply for it as soon as possible at a state DMV office.

When is the deadline?

Starting May 7, 2025, travelers in the U.S. will be required to comply with REAL ID regulations to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities.

In accordance with the provisions of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), from that date onwards you will not be able to board domestic flights without a REAL ID document, unless the traveler has a U.S. passport or U.S. passport card.

The regulation on domestic travelers follows a measure passed in 2005 to increase national security in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It was due to go into effect on May 7, 2023, but the DHS decided to give all states more time to ensure that their residents obtained the document.

________

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The TikTok app welcomes US accounts back on January 19, 2025, less than 24 hours after going da ...
TikTok restores service to US users
By Haleluya Hadero Associated Press

Some users reported that the app was working, and TikTok’s website appeared to be functioning for at least some users.

A message on an iPhone stating the TikTok app is no longer available to install from the App St ...
TikTok access shuts down in the US
By Haleluya Hadero Associated Press

TikTok’s app was removed from prominent app stores on Saturday just before a federal law that would have banned the popular social media platform was scheduled to go into effect.

A woman pauses near posters of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, a ...
Israel’s Cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire deal
By Samy Magdy, Wafaa Shurafa and Josef Federman The Associated Press

Israel’s Cabinet approved a deal early Saturday for a ceasefire in Gaza that would release dozens of hostages held there and pause the 15-month war with Hamas.

MORE STORIES