Traveling in the US will change this year: You can’t fly without this document

Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone who doesn’t have a valid passport or military ID must obtain a Real ID in order to fly domestically in the U.S. (Nevada DMV)

On May 7, 2025, travelers must present a document compliant with REAL ID regulations to board domestic flights at airports across the country. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald/TNS)

As spring approaches, so does a new requirement for domestic travelers.

It had not been mandatory to present the document in question at U.S. airports, but changes are coming in a few months.

Here is what you need to know about the requirement, what you need to do and the deadline.

When did the the REAL ID Act become effective?

The REAL ID Act went into effect nationwide on May 11, 2008, but some states waited to begin issuing documents that comply with the law.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles explains that REAL ID “is a national effort to improve the integrity and security of state-issued driver licenses and identification cards, which in turn will help fight terrorism and reduce identity fraud.”

REAL ID documents travel within the United States, as well as visits to federal facilities.

Which documents comply?

Documents that meet Real ID requirements are the driver’s license or identification card that each state currently issues.

How do you know if your license or ID is compliant?

It can be easily identified by a star inside a circle in the upper right corner of the card. If your driver’s license has this icon, it means it meets REAL ID standards. If not, you should apply for it as soon as possible at a state DMV office.

When is the deadline?

Starting May 7, 2025, travelers in the U.S. will be required to comply with REAL ID regulations to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities.

In accordance with the provisions of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), from that date onwards you will not be able to board domestic flights without a REAL ID document, unless the traveler has a U.S. passport or U.S. passport card.

The regulation on domestic travelers follows a measure passed in 2005 to increase national security in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It was due to go into effect on May 7, 2023, but the DHS decided to give all states more time to ensure that their residents obtained the document.

