Nation and World

Trio beats up 3 Jewish strangers in 40-minute N.Y. hate crime spree

By Rocco Parascandola New York Daily News
November 30, 2023 - 6:12 pm
 
Police released surveillance video footage of three young men who authorities believe beat three Jewish men in separate attacks in Brooklyn. (NYPD/TNS)

A trio of young people beat up three Jewish strangers, including a 15-year-old boy, in separate attacks during a 40-minute spree of hate crimes in a Brooklyn neighborhood, police said Thursday.

The mayhem began about 3:25 p.m. Saturday when a 40-year-old man walking home from a Midwood synagogue was confronted by the youthful attackers at at Avenue L and E. 15th St., police said. The assailants punched the victim multiple times before riding off on a scooter.

About 30 minutes later, one of the attackers yelled “Free Palestine!” as he and his accomplices punched and kicked a 15-year-old boy at Avenue J and E. 17th St., police said.

Just five minutes they kicked a 27-year-old man multiple times at Avenue L and E. 18th St. before running off.

All three victims suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

On Thursday, police released surveillance images of all three suspects and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Hate crimes, particularly those targeting Jews, have soared since the Oct. 7 terror attack by Hamas terrorists in Israel and the war in Gaza that followed.

Police said that in October hate crimes spiked 124 percent, with 101 incidents compared to 45 last October.

Of the 101 incidents, 69 were antisemitic — 214 percent more than the 22 last October, police said.

Nutthawaree Munkan, a Thai hostage who was freed from Hamas, talks to reporters after arriving ...
A friendship forged over 7 weeks of captivity lives on
By Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Danielle Aloni, 45, spoke in Hebrew in a five-minute video of the Wednesday meeting released by Israel’s Foreign Ministry. Nutthawaree Munkan, speaking from the hospital, replied in Thai — and with a flurry of air kisses and a wide smile that required no translation at all.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., answers questions from reporters outside the Sena ...
Senate Majority Leader Schumer warns antisemitism on the rise
By Stephen Groves The Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned that antisemitism in the U.S. has reached levels unseen in generations and called on his fellow Democrats to condemn it.

President Joe Biden speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One at Pueblo memorial Airpor ...
Senator: White House not seeking conditions on military aid to Israel
By SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

National security adviser Jake Sullivan met with about a dozen Democratic senators to discuss how the administration would ensure any U.S. weapons provided to Israel are used in accord with U.S. law.

This photo provided by Boaz Atzili, show Liat Beinin and Aviv Atzili in New York on August 2023 ...
Second Israeli-American hostage released by Hamas, Biden says
By Danica Kirka The Associated Press

President Joe Biden told reporters that the 49-year-old woman was among the latest group of Hamas-held hostages to be released and was “safe in Egypt.”

In this photo provided by Thailand's Foreign Ministry, Thai hostages, who were previously relea ...
Mediators extend Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza minutes before it expires
By Wafaa Shurafa, Jack Jeffery and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

Hamas released 16 hostages from captivity on Wednesday. Israel has welcomed the releases and says it will maintain the truce if Hamas keeps freeing captives.

