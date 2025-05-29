86°F
Tropical Storm Alvin forms in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of western Mexico

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) sho ...
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Alvin, Thursday, May 29, 2025. (NOAA via AP)
The Associated Press
May 29, 2025 - 8:58 am
 

MIAMI — A weather system swirling off the coast of western Mexico has developed into the first tropical storm of the eastern North Pacific hurricane season, forecasters said Thursday.

Tropical Storm Alvin was located about 670 miles (1,080 kilometers) south-southeast of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (65 kph). It was moving northwest at 10 mph (17 kph). There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect Thursday morning, the hurricane center said.

Alvin was expected to strengthen late Thursday, then weaken late Friday. The eastern North Pacific hurricane season runs May 15 to Nov. 30.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins Sunday and also stretches through the end of November, and forecasters are expecting yet another unusually busy Atlantic season. But they don’t think it will be as chaotic as 2024, the third-costliest season on record as it spawned killer storms Beryl, Helene and Milton.

By Chris Megerian and Kevin Freking Associated Press

Elon Musk is leaving his government role as a top adviser to President Donald Trump after spearheading efforts to reduce and overhaul the federal bureaucracy. The billionaire entrepreneur posted Wednesday about his decision on X, his social media website.

By / RJ

Hormel Foods is recalling approximately 256,185 pounds of canned beef stew product that may be contaminated with foreign material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

