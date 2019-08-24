103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Tropical Storm Dorian forms in Atlantic, likely to grow

The Associated Press
August 24, 2019 - 3:26 pm
 

MIAMI — A newly formed tropical depression has strengthened into the fourth tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Dorian is moving west and could reach hurricane strength Tuesday.

At 5 p.m. EDT, the storm’s center was located at about 725 miles east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph.

Dennis Feltgen of the hurricane center said that it’s too early to tell exactly what path the storm will take. Residents of the central and northern Lesser Antilles should monitor the storm’s progress.

No watches or warnings have been issued.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management shows two feral burros in the ...
$10K reward offered for arrest of wild burro killers
By John Rogers The Associated Press

Over the past three months, 42 burro carcasses containing gunshot wounds have been found scattered along a 60-mile stretch of Interstate 15.

Riot police gather around small fires during a protest in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. C ...
Hong Kong police and protesters clash, ending violence lull
By Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

HONG KONG — Hong Kong protesters threw bricks and gasoline bombs at police, who responded with tear gas, as chaotic scenes returned to the summer-long anti-government protests on Saturday for the first time in nearly two weeks.