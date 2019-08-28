100°F
Nation and World

Tropical Storm Erin forms as Dorian takes aim at Puerto Rico

August 27, 2019 - 8:37 pm
 

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Erin has formed well off the U.S. East Coast as Tropical Storm Dorian takes aim at Puerto Rico, the Bahamas and Florida.

The National Hurricane Service says the storm is forecast to move northward and north eastward over the open Atlantic with no threat to land.

Erin is drifting toward the west near 2 mph (3 kph). The storm is expected to begin moving northward Tuesday night and northeastward Wednesday with an increase in forward speed. Erin 275 miles (442 kilometers) east southeast of Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph).

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (64 kph) with higher gusts.

Dorian is expected to gain strength before reaching Puerto Rico on Wednesday where a hurricane watch is in effect before heading toward the Bahamas on Thursday and Florida over the weekend.

