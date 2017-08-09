Tropical Storm Franklin expected to develop into hurricane

Tropical storm Franklin is expected to develop into a hurricane later on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, and is set to crash into eastern Mexico’s key oil-producing Gulf state of Veracruz as the Atlantic’s first hurricane of 2017.

Clouds hang over the town of Mahahual, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, after the passage of Tropical Storm Franklin, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Residents said parts of the beach had shrunk by several meters the morning after the storm struck. A weakened Tropical Storm Franklin chugged across Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday, dumping heavy rain after coming ashore on the Caribbean coast. (Israel Leal/AP)

Clouds hang over the beach in Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Franklin, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. A weakened Tropical Storm Franklin chugged across Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday, dumping heavy rain after coming ashore on the Caribbean coast. (Israel Leal/AP)

People walk along the waterfront after the passage of Tropical Storm Franklin in Mahahual, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (Israel Leal/AP)

MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to develop into a hurricane later on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, and is set to crash into eastern Mexico’s key oil-producing Gulf state of Veracruz as the Atlantic’s first hurricane of 2017.

On Wednesday morning, the storm was located about 195 miles east-northeast of the city of Veracruz, Mexico and was carrying maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, the center added. Franklin was expected to weaken rapidly after making landfall.

The state of Veracruz, a major oil producer, is home to two important petroleum ports, one in Tuxpan and the other in the city of Veracruz.

Across Veracruz state’s northern border is the Ciudad Madero refinery, capable of handling up to 190,000 barrels per day. The plant is on the periphery of the storm’s possible path.