58°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Troubled cruise ship with 2K passengers arrives in Honolulu

The Associated Press
March 22, 2020 - 10:54 pm
 

HONOLULU — A cruise ship that had to cut short its trip because of the coronavirus and mechanical problems docked Sunday in Honolulu’s harbor.

The Norwegian Jewel, which carried about 2,000 passengers, docked in the late afternoon, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The ship has problems with its propulsion, which will be repaired at Honolulu’s harbor, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said. The repairs to the ship must be made without passengers aboard, the department added.

“A detailed plan is being developed with Norwegian Cruise Line that keeps passengers isolated to avoid any potential strain on Hawaii’s resources, while also addressing the well-being of the cruise line passengers who have been at sea for a very long time,” said Jade Butay, director of the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The ship had to cut short its 23-day cruise of Australia and French Polynesia because many ports were closed due to the coronavirus, the ship’s owner, Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement. The passengers last disembarked in Fiji on March 11, the transportation department said.

Charter flights have been arranged for ship passengers on Monday and Tuesday from Honolulu to Los Angeles; Sydney; London; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Frankfurt, Germany, the company said.

“Because of the additional precautions we are taking in response to the COVID-19 crisis, it will take some time to transport these passengers safely to their chartered planes and we thank the public for its cooperation and understanding,” Butay said.

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus among the ship’s 2,000 passengers and 1,000 crew members, the transportation department said.

On Thursday, the Norwegian Cruise Line said the Norwegian Jewel was turned away by Fiji and New Zealand. The ship had refueled in American Samoa but was not allowed to disembark at the Port of Pago Pago.

The Norwegian Cruise Line suspended the ship for all voyages from March 13 to April 11.

“Please know that we will continue to consult with The World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to take action as necessary,” the company said in a statement. “Our business also relies on the availability and accessibility of ports around the world. As such, we will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate the feasibility of redeploying our ships as planned on April 12, 2020.”.

MOST READ
1
Outgoing MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren to lead coronavirus task force
Outgoing MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren to lead coronavirus task force
2
Las Vegas nightlife giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600
Las Vegas nightlife giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600
3
Henderson woman arrested, accused of posing as registered nurse
Henderson woman arrested, accused of posing as registered nurse
4
Las Vegas’ McCarran airport control tower shut for 4th straight day
Las Vegas’ McCarran airport control tower shut for 4th straight day
5
Statewide count of COVID-19 cases increases to 190
Statewide count of COVID-19 cases increases to 190
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People stand in line for their order at a McDonald's restaurant in the Brooklyn borough of New ...
Gov. Cuomo chides New Yorkers for ignoring social distancing
By Jim Mustian and Jeffrey Collins The Associated Press

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stopped short of closing playgrounds or parks Sunday but said police will start clearing out places that get too crowded.

People clap from balconies in show of appreciation to health care workers at a Chawl in Mumbai, ...
Infection expert Fauci hopeful US more contained than Italy
The Associated Press

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 316,600 people and killed more than 13,500. The U.S. infected toll is 15,168 with more than 300 deaths.

76-year old Olive Trotman, left, is visited on Mother's Day by her son Mark, his wife Denise an ...
UK moms spend Mother’s Day far from family
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

Many people took to social media to lament the fact that they would not be able to visit family members, while others thanked mothers who spent the holiday working as doctors or nurses.

People relax on the beach in Waikiki in Honoluluin 2017. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
Hawaii to quarantine all arrivals to state for 14 days
The Associated Press

Hawaii’s governor has instituted a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine starting Thursday of all people traveling to the state as part of efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus.

A lone pedestrian walks down Broadway past the Charging Bull statue as COVID-19 concerns empty ...
FDA approves rapid, 45-minute test for virus
The Associated Press

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 303,000 people and killed more than 12,900. There have been 285 U.S. deaths and more than 24,000 cases.

 
Trump, Fauci spar over whether malaria drug can treat coronavirus
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

President Donald Trump and the government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, are sparring over whether a malaria drug would work to treat coronavirus.

Kane Richey, a fifth grader at Mooreville Elementary School, concentrates as he competes in the ...
Scripps National Spelling Bee postponed
By Ben Nuckols The Associated Press

Scripps announced its decision Friday morning, citing recommendations against large gatherings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read More