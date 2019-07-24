96°F
Nation and World

Truck causes 100-year-old bridge to collapse in North Dakota

The Associated Press
July 24, 2019 - 11:57 am
 
Updated July 24, 2019 - 12:02 pm

NORTHWOOD, N.D. — Sheriff’s officials say an overweight semitrailer loaded with dried beans caused a more-than-century-old bridge to collapse in North Dakota.

Grand Forks County sheriff’s officials say the bridge over the Goose River near Northwood collapsed Monday afternoon. Photos show the wooden and iron span buckling under the weight of the vehicle. The bridge is partly submerged in the water.

The 56-foot-long bridge was built in 1906 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

It has a 14-ton weight restriction. Sheriff’s officials say the semitrailer was 29 tons over that limit.

The driver, who was not injured, faces an $11,400 overload fine.

Officials say it will cost up to $1 million to replace the bridge.

Northwood is about 200 miles northeast of Bismarck.

