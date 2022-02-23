49°F
Truck convoy protesting COVID-19 measures kicks off in California

Trucker Convoy Ready to Start Cross-Country Trip
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2022 - 12:06 pm
 
People gather to watch speakers and send off a group of truckers on a cross-country convoy from Adelanto, Calif. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

ADELANTO, Calif. — A slate of speakers rallied a crowd of about 500 in the California desert Wednesday morning to send off a group of truckers on a cross-country convoy in protest of pandemic-related mandates and emergency measures.

There was a festive atmosphere in a ballpark parking lot in the small town of Adelanto, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles, with many waving American flags and music playing over speakers.

About 25 trucks are heading toward Kingman, Arizona, on the first leg of a roughly 2,500-mile journey across the country that will end near Washington, D.C., on March 5.

The demonstration, which comes after a similar convoy led to protests, disruptions and arrests in Canada, will not pass through Las Vegas.

Organizers and supporters say the demonstration seeks to put a focus on freedom and force an end to the national COVID-19 emergency. The group is not associated with other convoys heading toward Washington.

This month, California, Nevada and other states started eliminating or easing pandemic restrictions. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a Biden administration COVID-19 vaccination mandate for large businesses.

Public health officials say inoculation against COVID-19 is proven safe and highly effective in deterring serious illness and death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

