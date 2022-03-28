75°F
Truck convoy protesting COVID mandates heading to California

The Associated Press
March 28, 2022 - 4:08 pm
 
A convoy of trucks and other vehicles travels the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, to protest mandates and other issues, Sunday, March, 6, 2022, in Fort Washington, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
A crowd of supporters fill the New Design Road bridge over I-270 in Frederick County as the "People's Convoy" passed through the county as they made their way from Hagerstown to Washington, March 6, 2022. (Bill Green/The Frederick News-Post via AP)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A group of truck drivers protesting COVID-19 mandates on roads and highways around the Washington, D.C., area in recent weeks will head to California next, an organizer announced Sunday night.

During a livestream of the People’s Convoy nightly rally Sunday, organizer Mike Landis read a list of measures aimed at controlling COVID-19 in California, The Herald-Mail reported.

“I think stopping those is more important at this point in time than getting the emergency declaration repealed because that’s already in place and we need to stop stuff like these bills from getting in place,” Landis said, “otherwise, the rest of us that don’t live in California are going to end up subject to the same situation.”

The convoy, which started in California in February, arrived in the Washington region in early March with plans to snarl traffic on the Capital Beltway to make their feelings known to lawmakers. The effort follows similar demonstrations by truckers in Canada upset at vaccine requirements to cross the Canadian border.

The group has stayed at the Hagerstown Speedway for the last three weeks, regularly traveling as a group of big rigs, cars and campers along the beltway and and downtown streets to protest COVID-19 mandates and seek a repeal of the pandemic state of emergency.

One image the group posted to social media three weeks ago shows more than 160 vehicles and called on others to join them at the speedway.

On its website, the group said it was heading to California to protest bills coming up for votes soon.

“If passed, these bills set the stage for other states to introduce similar laws. We know that what starts in CA, spreads to other blue and purple states, and potentially at a federal level,” the group said in its announcement. ”This affects everyone!”

Landis did not say when the group would leave, but he invited people to convoy Monday to a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, before they pack up and head West, and hinted at a possible return.

“We’re not done here,” Landis said. “We’ll go to California and raise awareness along the way and hopefully get more people like we did on our way here.

“And then, once we stop this, we’ll come back to finish this job.”

THE LATEST
 
Zelenskyy says West needs more courage in helping Ukraine
By Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

The Ukrainian president made a plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in its 32nd day.

 
Biden on Russia’s Putin: ‘This man cannot remain in power’
By Chris Megerian, Vanessa Gera and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

President Joe Biden said that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” escalating the rhetoric against the Russian leader after his brutal invasion of Ukraine.

The Hance Rapid is located where Red Canyon intersects with the Colorado River at River Mile 77 ...
Colorado woman dies on boating trip inside Grand Canyon
The Associated Press

A Colorado woman died when she fell into whitewater rapids on the Colorado River while on a boating trip in Grand Canyon National Park, park officials said Friday.

 
Missouri teen falls to death from Florida ride
By Freida Frisaro and Mike Schneider The Associated Press

A 14-year-old boy fell to his death late at night from a free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district.

View of a sign advising commuters to fill their tanks before crossing to the US is displayed at ...
Californians head to Tijuana in search of cheaper gas
By Leila Miller and Alexandra Mendoza Los Angeles Times

Claudia Jessica Villarreal used to fill up her Nissan Pathfinder near her home in Chula Vista. Then Russia invaded Ukraine and gasoline prices went bonkers. The 54-year-old psychologist soon discovered a bargain.