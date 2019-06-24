Truck driver charged with 7 homicides in NH motorcycle crash

The driver of a truck in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.

New Hampshire State Police Col. Chris Wagner addresses the media during a news conference, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Coos County Courthouse in Lancaster, N.H. Investigators pleaded Saturday for members of the public to come forward with information that could help them determine why a pickup truck hauling a trailer collided with a group of motorcycles on a rural highway. (Paul Hayes/Caledonian-Record via AP)

This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 Friday evening. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived. (Miranda Thompson via AP)

Motorcyclists attend the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony in Columbia, N.H. on Sunday, June 23, 2019. The long-planned ceremony for motorcycle enthusiasts became a scene of mourning and reflection as about 400 people paid tribute to seven bikers killed Saturday in a devastating collision with a pickup truck. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

Motorcyclists participate in a "Blessing of the Bikes" ceremony in Columbia, N.H., Sunday, June 23, 2019. While such ceremonies are periodically held, the Sunday event held special meaning for the motorcycle community. Bikers and veterans are reeling from a crash, in which a pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with a group of 10 motorcycles Friday evening. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy was arrested Monday morning at his home in Springfield, Massachusetts.

He is expected to make a court appearance Monday afternoon in Springfield.

A man who answered the phone at the home of Zhukovskyy’s family and would identify himself only as his brother-in-law says the family is in shock and feeling the same pain as everyone else but couldn’t say whether the driver was right or wrong.

Investigators say Zhukovskyy’s pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with a group of 10 motorcycles Friday on a two-lane highway in northern New Hampshire.