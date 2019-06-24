89°F
Nation and World

Truck driver charged with 7 homicides in NH motorcycle crash

By Michael Casey The Associated Press
June 24, 2019 - 9:49 am
 

CONCORD, N.H. — The driver of a truck in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy was arrested Monday morning at his home in Springfield, Massachusetts.

He is expected to make a court appearance Monday afternoon in Springfield.

A man who answered the phone at the home of Zhukovskyy’s family and would identify himself only as his brother-in-law says the family is in shock and feeling the same pain as everyone else but couldn’t say whether the driver was right or wrong.

Investigators say Zhukovskyy’s pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with a group of 10 motorcycles Friday on a two-lane highway in northern New Hampshire.

