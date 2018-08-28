Trucks line up under Florida overpass to help distressed man

A portion of the Florida Turnpike was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a man on the overpass who was in distress, the Florida Highway Patrol said on Twitter.

(Florida Highway Patrol Orlando/Twitter)

A portion of the Florida Turnpike was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a man on the overpass who was in distress, the Florida Highway Patrol said on Twitter.

Turnpike closed in both directions at mm 260. In Orlando. Man on the overpass in distress. #truckerstotherescue pic.twitter.com/uBcmScbWlE — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) August 28, 2018

A number of truck drivers lined up under the overpass while the Orlando Police Department Crisis Team talked to the man and worked to get him down safely, officials said in a tweet.

Once again, we want to thank these truck drivers, who lined up their rigs on the Turnpike under the overpass while OPD Crisis Team members worked to successfully talk the man down safely. pic.twitter.com/hSEbw17D3y — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 28, 2018

The man eventually came off the bridge on his own, Highway Patrol later tweeted.