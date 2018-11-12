Trudeau says Canadian intel has heard Khashoggi killing tape

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has become the first Western leader to acknowledge his country’s intelligence agencies have listened to recordings of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a news conference in Manama, Bahrain, in 2015.(AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)

Trudeau: Canadian intelligence has heard Khashoggi tapes

Trudeau, speaking in Paris Monday, said “Canada has been fully briefed up on what Turkey had to share.”

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had given the “tapes” to some countries, but the Canadian leader is the first since that announcement to officially confirm that his country’s intelligence has heard the audio.

He added that he personally had not heard the recording.

Trudeau said he thanked Erdogan for “his strength in responding to the Khashoggi situation” on the sidelines of the WWI centenary ceremonies this weekend.

Trudeau didn’t give details of what was on the recording.