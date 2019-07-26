97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Trudy, believed the oldest gorilla in captivity, dies at 63

The Associated Press
July 25, 2019 - 6:07 pm
 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Zoo says Trudy, believed to be the oldest Western Lowland gorilla in captivity, has died at age 63.

Zoo spokeswoman Susan Altrui said zookeepers found Trudy dead when they checked on her Wednesday morning.

Altrui says Trudy was the oldest gorilla in the records of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, an international accrediting organization. Altrui says it’s possible but highly unlikely non-accredited zoos have older gorillas.

Trudy came to the Little Rock Zoo from Buffalo in 1988 with a male gorilla, Ollie, on a breeding loan.

Syd Tanner, one of her former keepers, called her the “boss lady” of her all-male group.

Trudy was also one of the last gorillas captured in the wild. Today, North American gorillas are born in zoos.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Franky Zapata, a 40-year-old inventor, takes to the air in Sangatte, Northern France, at the st ...
Air-board inventor makes it more than halfway across Channel
By Jeffrey Schaeffer The Associated Press

SANGATTE, France — Looking like a superhero, the French inventor of an airborne hoverboard glided partway over the English Channel on his personal flying machine then crashed in the sea Thursday.